Nintendo Has Taken Big Steps To Try And Prevent Future Leaks

There are many issues within the gaming community that have been both annoying and hard to prevent. One of the biggest concerns is the various leaks that drop all the time and highlight certain things coming from key developers and publishers. Whether it be through luck, knowing where to look, or having a source, these leaks go and reveal information about upcoming gaming titles, ruining some of the surprises that developers/publishers bank on when making key announcements. Nintendo has been the recipient of many such leaks over the years, especially during the Switch era, and they’re tired of it. So, they’re taking huge steps to prevent it.

This information comes from the annual shareholders meeting that The Big N held, where they were asked straight-up about all the leaks that had been going on and how they were going to try to prevent them from happening going forward. Sure enough, Nintendo confirmed that they were looking into the issue and that they were even bringing in security companies to help contain information while also ensuring their employees knew about proper IT security methods. In short, they’re going to do all they can to stop these leaks from happening again:

"The company has introduced new measures to its security systems, it said, and it’s also working to educate employees about IT security."… pic.twitter.com/kSoj0L4se4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 27, 2024

Obviously, it’ll be incredibly hard to prevent all leaks. However, given certain reports about how people have been getting their information about Nintendo, they might have a good place to start. For example, you might recall there was a report about how Google employees were the reason for certain leaks because of access to the company’s YouTube page. Then, there were leakers like Pyoro, who apparently had a source within the Japanese branch of the company. With these insights and reveals, they can lock down those two sources of information and do their best to prevent such things.

The irony is that we already know that certain new techniques are working. When the most recent Direct dropped, there were plenty of “rumors and leaks” about what would be in the presentation. However, those people did not even hint at multiple brand-new titles that were true shocks among the gaming base. Plus, the games they did guess weren’t in the presentation at all, showing that their “sources” weren’t accurate in the slightest.

While it may seem like overkill for The Big N to do all this work just to prevent leaks, it’s all for the greater good of gaming. They want their players and supporters to be 100% surprised when a new announcement is made, and leakers ruin that. So thus, they have to go.