Nintendo Leaker Has Gone Dark After Accidentally Revealing Source Of Info

One of the biggest elements of the gaming space nowadays is that some people leak information straight from developers or publishers, or they will make wild claims about what’s coming up in presentations and showcases that those teams do. In the month of June, these leakers and rumor makers were out in full force thanks to the big gaming weeks that we had. That’s not news in and of itself. However, for one famous leaker, Pyoro, things have taken a shocking turn, as the Nintendo leaker has gone dark after he basically confirmed that he had a source with the company.

For those who don’t know, Pyoro was a prominent leaker on Twitter, and made numerous posts that turned out to be accurate about The Big N in both the big and small sense. He was one of the people who swatted down certain claims about when the next Nintendo Direct would be, or if certain games were coming out from the company in 2024.

However, just before the Direct arrived, Pyoro was oddly quiet. Given all the big games that would be shown off at the presentation, that seems rather odd, as you’d think his source would’ve given him the information he needed to make some big claims or insights, especially given that many other leakers were proven wrong with their guesses.

Bloomberg, of all places, looked into Pyoro and actually asked them about it, and the leaker stated that his source came from the Japanese branch of the company. That’s not what you’re supposed to say when you’re trying to keep a source confidential:

Apparently Pyoro's source works for Nintendo of Japan https://t.co/KU1G7ttcVr



In a (now deleted) post, Pyoro claimed they didn't know their responses would be included in the report pic.twitter.com/FHQBqUlZvS — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) June 21, 2024

While Pyoro did delete that post, it doesn’t really matter. First, the source is going to be under incredible pressure to not get caught now that the company knows which branch they come from, and second, Pyoro locked their account on Twitter!

Perhaps they’re waiting for things to cool down before they come back. Or, this could be the end of their run as a leaker; it’s honestly hard to say.

Nintendo has a sad history with leakers, as they’ve had numerous games, both big and small, revealed before certain events. One of the stories about these leakers that came out before this one was about how they were using the company’s YouTube page against them, which may have led to more secretive measures before the most recent Direct, where no one predict many of the surprise announcements that they made.