Nintendo Is Being Secretive On Who Made Mario & Luigi Brothership

If you’re still thinking about the Nintendo Direct from last week, you’re not alone. Nintendo dropped numerous bombshells in that presentation, and it let many people know that The Big N wasn’t done making big games for its console, the Switch. One could argue that Mario & Luigi Brothership was one of the most surprising reveals due to how Nintendo claimed it likely wouldn’t continue its reign, and the original creators behind the game had their studio shut down. So, that raises a new question: who is making the upcoming title for the Switch if not the original creators? Well, we don’t know.

GameFilehad a chat with a Nintendo representative, and that rep wouldn’t make any clear ID on who is making the game:

“Some of the original developers who worked on the franchise are involved in the development of Mario & Luigi Brothership. For more information about the developers, please stay tuned to the game credits at release.”

In other words, they’re making gamers wait for answers on who is making the new entry. That sadly follows a pattern that Nintendo has done in recent years to not reveal certain things about the title. If you recall, when Charles Martinet stepped down as the voice of Mario after decades of being him, Nintendo didn’t immediately reveal who the new Mario, among other characters they would voice, would be. Gamers had to wait until the next main game’s release date to find out.

Nintendo has also been secretive about the developers it would use, as certain titles in 2023, and now 2024, went without key reveals until much later in its run or at release. But why are they doing that? It’s honestly hard to say. The easy answer is that they don’t want the teams bombarded with interview requests and questions about the titles they’re working on, or they could be trying to protect the games in some ways, but the full logic behind it all is unclear.

Regardless, the new title with Mario and Luigi looks to be a true continuation of the handheld saga. We see the brothers get sucked up into a new world and have to help their new friend Connie deal with some bad guys while also trying to get home. The tag team mechanics from the original game seem to be intact, and a clever visual style helps the game stand out from the pack.

We’ll see how it does when it releases on November 7th.