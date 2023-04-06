Nintendo and Illumination Staying Mum On Super Mario Bros Movie Follow-Up

Right now, the Super Mario Bros Movie is out in theaters and is already shocking people with how well it’s doing. It’s undoubtedly going to be the #1 movie in the world by the time everything is said and done. The only question is how much it’ll get in total. Even though fans and critics are divided on how good the film is or isn’t, there’s almost little doubt at this point that another movie is coming out from the collaboration of Nintendo and Illumination. Whether it’s a direct sequel to Mario’s animated movie debut or something else entirely, it’s very likely to happen.

But if you’re hoping that Nintendo and Illumination will reveal right now what the next movie will be, you’re out of luck. Illumination head Chris Meladandri and Shigeru Miyamoto were interviewed by ScreenRant about the recently released film and what could come next. To Meladandri, they were focused on just the Mario film and then would decide what comes next after:

“We are so focused right now on this movie, all the way up to Wednesday, and how the audience engages with the film. Nintendo and Illumination have had a really rewarding collaboration. Mr. Miyamoto and his colleagues have invited me to join the board of directors of Nintendo, and we’re working together into the future with me in that capacity. But it’s hard for us to talk about anything else at this time.”

Miyamoto then added:

“Like Chris mentioned, there’s nothing we can share now. But I’m sure we will continue working on this partnership.”

It’s unsurprising that they’re being “mum” because they don’t want to jinx their luck with the Super Mario Bros Movie. However, should they take the SEGA route via what they did with Sonic and pals, there are potential spinoffs and new movies they could do.

There’s already chatter amongst the cast that they could do a Luigi’s Mansion movie or a Donkey Kong Country film. Either are viable since they already have voice actors for them. But if Nintendo wanted to branch out, they could also do a Legend of Zelda film, which many fans would enjoy, though there is likely to be equal controversy over how Link would sound in that film. However, they could keep him mute like in the games. It’s their call.

No matter their choices, it’s clear that Nintendo and Illumination enjoyed making this film with Mario. So barring it not being financially viable, they’re likely to do it again in some capacity.