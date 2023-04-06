Shigeru Miyamoto Wants Every Family To Try Nintendo Products

There’s a reason that Nintendo has endured for such a long time. The company didn’t start as a video game maker, for those who don’t know. They were a toy and card company first. Some of their best creators, like the late great Gunpei Yokoi, started as toy makers and became game makers. Once they helped rebirth the game industry, they were seen as the “top of the food chain,” but then fell off it once Microsoft and Sony got into the ring. But Nintendo has endured because of creators like Shigeru Miyamoto and the company’s dedication to being more than “just a game company.”

Miyamoto has been adamant about helping Nintendo’s IPs grow beyond the gaming space. He was one of the people who helped make Super Nintendo World, the successful theme parks that are now in Japan and California. He also was a part of the Super Mario Bros Movie that is now out in theaters.

During an interview with GameInformer, Shigeru Miyamoto talked about Nintendo has evolved over the years. They went from being simply a “game developer” to becoming a brand that families can appreciate and enjoy no matter their age.

For Miyamoto, making it something that almost every family should participate in is a goal he has:

“Within that competitive field that we find ourselves now, our focus has shifted into how can we get people to choose Nintendo as Nintendo and really ask, “Why would people choose Nintendo?” Talking about the Super Nintendo World park, and in the movie as well, to see people’s reaction as enjoying Nintendo as a product – Nintendo as a brand – was something that was really great to see. I wanted to really make sure that people understand that Nintendo is something that brings reassurance that is safe and really almost like a necessity for any family. That’s the kind of thing that I’d really like to make sure happens.”

The irony is that Miyamoto might be closer to his goal than he thinks. The movie is on pace to be the biggest opening for video game movies ever, and if that happens, Nintendo would be foolish not to do more films.

Additionally, Super Nintendo World is such a success that it will start expanding what’s in the park and open a third location in Florida.

Not to mention, the Nintendo Switch continues to sell like hotcakes, and 2023 has a fun lineup of titles for gamers of all ages to enjoy.