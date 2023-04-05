Pokemon Horizons Gets New Stills

It’s rare that the term “dawn of a new era” means something genuinely impactful. After all, many people use the term to highlight something simple and get people into the “right mindset” for the coming changes. But when it comes to the Pokemon anime, the “dawn of a new era” phrase is very apt for what’s about to happen. Not too long ago, Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu took their final steps in the world of Pokemon, and their journey came to a close. Now, Pokemon Horizons is set to take up the mantle and hopefully continue the legacy.

That’s why it is a “dawn of a new era,” because for the last 25 years, it’s been about Ash and Pikachu and the various companions they’ve had along the way. But in Pokemon Horizons, that won’t be the case. Instead, we’ll have two new characters in the form of Liko and Roy, and they’ll have new adventures to go on and new perspectives to see them all through.

The first episode of the new anime will arrive in Japan on April 14th, so we’re a little over a week away from its debut. To that end, some new stills of Liko and Roy have debuted, and they showcase a little tease of what’s to come. For example, with the Liko stills, we see her meeting her new partner in Sprigatito.

Liko is from the Paldea region, and her “hook” is that she has a pendant given to her by her grandmother that has mysterious abilities. We don’t know what those are, but that’s part of what makes the new anime so intriguing, as we want to learn all we can about these characters.

That brings us to Roy, who lives in the Kanto region, much like Ash did, but with the twist that he is on an island just off its coast. He wants to find as many legendary Pokemon as possible and has a unique Pokeball that no one has ever seen before. You can see him and it, alongside his Fuecoco, in the stills below.

As for how Liko meets Roy, they both sign up for Pokemon academies and meet up in the Kanto region. It’s there that the journeys with them will begin, and we’ll see all the new supporting characters that join them. That includes Captain Pikachu!

Will the anime be as good as Ash’s? We’ll have to wait and see.