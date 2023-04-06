Super Mario Bros Movie Does Not Credit Grant Kirkhope For DK Rap

As we’ve noted multiple times on this website, the music of video games is as important as the graphics, story, and even gameplay at times. If you have a favorite franchise, whether it be Mario, Halo, God of War, or anything in between, they have a musical score that elevates their titles to new heights. So if we asked you your favorite video game right now, you’d be able to not just give us an answer, but a theme would likely pop into your head. That’s why something that happened in the Super Mario Bros Movie is rubbing many fans the wrong way.

No, we’re not talking about Chris Pratt as Mario this time. We’re talking about the film’s music. While many are debating how good the film is based on its plot, voice acting, and use of characters, two things that have been universally praised are the visuals and the music.

The film’s soundtrack references the games Mario and his friends have been a part of, including the legendary “DK Rap” from Donkey Kong 64. If you’ve never heard the song, you’re missing out. It was the opening to the N64 title, and it’s remained a popular track to this day because of how catchy a tune it was. Fast forward to the Super Mario Bros Movie, and they used the track to introduce Donkey Kong into the film. So, naturally, they had to put the song in the credits for the film. Except, when the song’s creator, and legendary composer, Grant Kirkhope, looked at the credits, he saw the name of the track but not his name:

I was really looking forward to see my name in the credits for the DK Rap, but alas as expected it's not there …….. fml — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) April 5, 2023

Before you ask if he “simply missed it,” we can independently confirm that in the credits, it says, “DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64.”

This is an insult of the highest order. Furthermore, the insult is compounded by the fact that the other songs that are listed in the movie are followed by those who sang or wrote though. So why didn’t the DK Rap give credit to Grant Kirkhope? It’s unclear, but it’s still insulting and something that has been a systemic problem across certain adaptations.

In the comics realm, many Marvel and DC Comics movies don’t credit the creators that helped make these characters so iconic. Some of them have improved over recent years, but it’s still a problem.

The DK Rap is one of the iconic songs that Nintendo has. Period. So Grant Kirkhope should’ve gotten his due.