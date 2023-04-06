Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Cut Content For A Reason

CD Projekt Red is known for delivering thrilling and deep RPGs. Over the years, the studio has thrived due to The Witcher franchise alone. However, they did stumble a bit with the weaker launch of Cyberpunk 2077. That game had a massive amount of hype and anticipation built up for it. However, fans received a poorly optimized game that took a very long time to bring back to developer expectations. It’s also a game that fans continue to look back at regarding various pieces of content that might have been cut.

Cyberpunk 2077 still gets a lot of attention, as an upcoming DLC expansion is set to release this year. However, fans still ask various developers about certain aspects of the game that might have changed during development. For instance, there is a subway station that fans have continued to point at for being missing and a viable option to fast travel around the map. Unfortunately, that feature was cut, and it’s not being implemented into the game through a future update.

But fans continue to ask about cut content regularly. Thanks to a report by PCGamesN, we’re finding that recently, the quest director behind Cyberpunk 2077, Pawel Sasko, was on their Twitch account and answered some fan questions. One of which was about cut content, in which Sasko noted that it’s the responsibility of a game designer to make all of the calls of what goes in a game or what’s ultimately cut.

Sasko went on to explain that developers will look at different components of a game to see where the quality might be lacking. If there’s no way to bring it up to the quality of other aspects of the game, then it’s cut. That might be a reason why certain features were tossed away before Cyberpunk 2077 launched into the marketplace, but fans could also point to these features potentially being scrapped from arriving in updates due to the number of bug fixes and performance issues CD Projekt Red’s development team had to deal with.

While some features likely might have been added into the mix through a post-launch update, performance optimization took priority. As a result, we know that only one DLC expansion is coming for the game: Phantom Liberty. Fortunately, we know that more details about this expansion are also being unveiled this June, so we might actually get some new features being highlighted from this expansion alone. Still, we’ll simply have to wait and see. That said, we know that when this expansion launches into the marketplace, it will only be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.