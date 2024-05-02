THQ Nordic Announces 2024 Digital Showcase

THQ Nordic will air its fourth annual digital showcase on August 2. The event will stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam at 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EDT and will include a pre-show hosted by HandyGames.

“THQ Nordic will serve news for Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II, and much more, but we’ll keep the grim secrets to ourselves for now,” the publisher teased.

Recently, THQ Nordic’s parent company Embracer announced plans to split into three different entities. Asmodee will publish and distribute board games, trading cards, and digital board games. Coffee Stain and Friends will focus solely on PC, console, and mobile games. Middle-earth Enterprises and Friends will head triple-A game development for PC and console and will own the Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider IPs.

In 2023, Alkimia Interactive, the studio developing the Gothic 1 Remake, claimed that development on the game was “in the middle of production and therefore perfectly on schedule,” though no release window was announced. Currently, the game is slated for a late 2024 release.

Gothic was released in 2001 for PC. A fantasy-themed action RPG, the game received a Nintendo Switch port titled Gothic Classic in September 2023.

Recently, THQ Nordic released Alone in the Dark, a horror title by Pieces Interactive. A reimagining of the 1992 survival horror title, the game features a single-player narrative set in the 1930s in which players must make their way through the terrifying Derceto Mansion to discover its secrets.

Be sure to tune in to the THS Nordic Showcase 2024 on August 2.