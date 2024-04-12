Cyberpunk 2077 Managed To Come Out On Top At BAFTA Awards

There is no shortage of poorly released games. We’ve seen quite a few that just failed to hit the mark. Few games manage to recover and truly turn things around. Among that short list is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. However, looking at the game now, we can see just how much the game has transformed into a more optimized and thrilling gameplay experience.

The annual BAFTA Awards recently showcased a few big game awards. For instance, we recently highlighted that Baldur’s Gate 3 landed several awards at the event. However, it would be amiss if we didn’t mention that Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t come out of the ceremony without snagging one award.

For some of you, it might be confusing why Cyberpunk 2077 would win an award. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020, and this is an annual award ceremony. However, the game managed to win an award thanks to last year’s DLC release, Phantom Liberty.

The award that CD Projekt Red was able to take home, in particular, is the Best Evolving Game award. This award goes out to the best game that displayed the best ongoing developer support. Several games were up for the award in this category, including Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, Forza Horizon 5, and No Man’s Sky.

But in the end, CD Projekt Red was able to come out on top. Of course, this was the only DLC released for Cyberpunk 2077 and support has dropped besides the various updates that deal with clearing out bugs or further optimization. Instead, the focus has shifted to the next big projects from CD Projekt Red.

We're proud to announce that during the 20th @BAFTAGames Awards, Cyberpunk 2077's development team received the award for Evolving Game.



We're deeply grateful for this choice and deeply humbled by the continuous support the game has been receiving. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xW3NeuRNRK — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 11, 2024

That said, CD Projekt Red is not done with the IP as a whole. They might be moving on from Cyberpunk 2077, but they have already revealed that another installment is being worked on. We know next to nothing about this game, and that’s going to stay that way for a while. After the overhype that was built up for Cyberpunk 2077 with a failed launch, it’s likely the team is making sure to avoid sharing anything ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, another project is taking priority, and that’s the next major installment of The Witcher franchise. We know the game has gone into full production, but again, much like Cyberpunk 2077’s next installment, we don’t have much to go off on right now. So, if you want to enjoy the latest offering from CD Projekt Red, you’ll have to stick with Cyberpunk 2077 and its DLC, Phantom Liberty. With that said, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of the Phantom Liberty DLC, which you can view below.