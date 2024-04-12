Fallout 1 Creator Applauds New Amazon Prime Series

That's how you know you did something right.

Positive reviews are rolling in for the new Fallout TV series, but one accolade shines a little more brightly than the others. In a new YouTube video, Tim Cain, the creator of Fallout, speaks about his experience flying to Hollywood for the show’s premiere.

“They showed us the first two [episodes] back to back, I liked it,” Cain says. “I thought visually, it was really good. I thought that the humor was VERY good. They hit the vibe, also extremely well acted. “I was impressed. This is really good; you kind of just fall into it.”

Cain created the original game in the Fallout franchise, released in 1997. In the video, he focuses largely on the show’s set design, remarking that he sometimes paid more attention to it than the dialogue or action.

Credit was also given to Graham Wagner, one of the showrunners for the new series. “I think if you watch the show you’re going to say it’s based mostly on Fallout 4, but there are elements from all the Fallouts, and he has played all the Fallouts, from the beginning, he played them in order. He’s a big Fallout fan,” Cain explains.

While the series has seen a largely positive response from viewers, no media franchise is exempt from criticism. Cain isn’t interested in the negativity.

“It was fun to talk to those guys. They’re really nice. Some of the stuff you guys say online is so off. I wish you could meet the people behind this,” he said.

The Fallout series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 10 at 6 PM PST after initially being slated for April 11. It has already been green-lit for a second season, with the California Film Commission offering a whopping $25 million in tax incentives.