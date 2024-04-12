Fortnite: All Elemental Shrine Locations and Mythic Powers

Fortnite has launched an Avatar crossover with fresh cosmetics, a mini pass, and new powers to master. Although the Olympian abilities have been temporarily vaulted, this has paved the way for the launch of Elemental Powers. Add these techniques to your inventory during a Fortnite match by visiting Elemental Shrines.

The water technique has stuck around, while earth, fire, and air have been unleashed in battle royale modes.

Fortnite Elemental Shrine locations

There are eight Elemental Shrines on the island which can be found at the following locations.

Across the river, west of Snooty Steppes

East side of Brawler’s Battleground

On the hill to the south west of Pleasant Piazza

On the island in the middle of the body of water to the east of Restored Reels

In the snow towards the edge of the map, northeast of Mount Olympus

On the mountain north, of Gland Glacier

Towards the edge of the map, east of Classy Courts

Towards the edge of the map, north of Rebel’s Roost

Once you get close to an Elemental Shrine, it will be marked on your map with an icon that appears as a temple. Make your way inside the temple and there will be a pedestal containing a Mythic power. Interact with it and you’ll be told which of the four elements is available at the shrine, each possessing their own unique abilities.

Waterbending : Allows you to shoot ice shards at your opponents. With this technique in your inventory, your health will slowly restore up to 100 while you’re in water.

: Allows you to shoot ice shards at your opponents. With this technique in your inventory, your health will slowly restore up to 100 while you’re in water. Earthbending : Summon chunks of earth to fire at enemies or use them to create defensive barriers.

: Summon chunks of earth to fire at enemies or use them to create defensive barriers. Firebending : Produce flames to launch fire, or slam down from above in a fiery explosion.

: Produce flames to launch fire, or slam down from above in a fiery explosion. Airbending: Use the air to boost mobility and an “air wheel” to traverse great distances. You can even “air jump” to launch yourself and nearby players into the air.

The Elemental Shrines can only be used to get a power once and they’ll likely be highly contested, but they’re definitely worth fighting for.