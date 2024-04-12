PS Stars Rewards Updated to Include Helldivers 2 and More

Live for a few years now, the PS Stars program allows players to accrue points by purchasing and playing games, later exchanging those points for digital goods and, sometimes, full titles. If you regularly use your PlayStation consoles, there’s no reason not to sign up for the free program. Some impressive new rewards were just unveiled, and while they may be pricey, having the option to exchange points instead of cash is always welcome.

The new games available from PS Stars include:

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC – PlayStation 4 (5,000 points)

Balatro – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (3,750 points)

Helldivers 2 – PlayStation 5 (10,000 points)

Minecraft – PlayStation 4 (5,000 points)

Rise of the Ronin – PlayStation 5 (17,500 points)

Other games still available include:

Dredge – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (6,250 points)

Gris – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (4,250 points)

Stardew Valley – PlayStation 4 (3,750 points)

Helldivers 2 has been the talk of the town since it was released in February. Selling over eight million copies in its first two months, it has seen over 700,000 concurrent players.

On the indie side, Balatro has also been a fan-favorite in the months since its release, selling 250,000 copies in its first three days on the market and over one million copies in only one month. The poker-themed roguelike deck-builder just received its first major update.

For the time being, PS Stars is only accessible via mobile devices. Players have been asking for a way to reach their information on console since the program launched, but so far, Sony has been silent on this issue.