Helldivers 2 Drops Its Biggest Update Next Month

Helldivers 2 is a fascinating game to example from both a success standpoint and a longevity standpoint. On the one hand, it’s one of the most successful games of 2024 by a large margin, as the title sold over 12 million units in its opening months. That was due to how it was an incredibly fun and solid co-op shooter that had word-of-mouth spread like wildfire among its fanbase. However, when you look at its longevity, that’s where things get tricky. It doesn’t have over ten million people playing it constantly. In fact, on Steam, it was shown recently to, at one point, have less than 10,000 people playing!

One of the reasons for this is that while the game is fun, it’s very repetitive and in a way that can cripple shooters of its kind. The team at Arrowhead has made updates since launch, but rarely ones that are truly meaningful. However, as noted on the PlayStation Blog, that’s about to change. They’ve announced the “Escalation of Freedom” event, which starts on August 6th, and it’s bringing many things to the table. For example, fans will get to go on a “super helldive” via a mission that has a “combat rating” of 10:

“Super Helldive is our most challenging, most relentless dive difficulty level yet, and we hope that this is going to give players the intensity they’re looking for on the battlefield. And with a great challenge comes greater rewards. But a new difficulty level isn’t the only thing the community wanted. We’ve also heard your desire for mission variation, which is why we’re bringing you new mission objectives and bigger enemy outposts for both bots and bugs that offer brand new Super Sample rewards. These outposts will be heavily fortified, and require players to coordinate and strategize in order to take them out.”

On the new enemy front, the game is bringing back an enemy from the OG title: The Impaler! There’s also the Spore Charger, which will hide itself so that it can get right up to you and do serious damage. The Automatons are getting help, too, via the Rocket Tank, and the team promises that even more enemies are coming.

Helldivers 2 is also adding a new swamp area that will be difficult to traverse, ensuring you have to think first if you want to live!

If nothing else, this event will address many current complaints about the title. Will it help raise the player count significantly? Only time will tell.