Helldivers 2 Gamers Have Blasted Through Latest Challenge

The state of Helldivers 2 is complicated, and its “status” can vary depending on whom you talk to in the gaming community. If you talk to the players themselves, they’ll tell you it’s a fun game that merely needs some patches and updates to fix some of the things that are going on. That’s something that Arrowhead Studios has promised to make happen. They’ll also tell you that, when it runs properly, it’s one of the most intense and fun co-op shooters you’ll find on the market today. There’s a reason why it’s one of the best-selling games of the year, and the team is trying to keep it that way.

However, you might have also heard that despite it selling millions upon launch to PlayStation and Steam, it’s lost 90% of its player base. Obviously, that number can go up or down depending on what Arrowhead has in the game for players to do and what other gaming titles people want to play. No one was ever going to play this forever. So, with that statement made, you’d think that there wouldn’t be enough people to complete some of the “Major Orders” that have been given out to gamers. If you think that, you underestimate players’ loyalty to Super-Earth.

As noted on Reddit, there was a new challenge put to players. The challenge was to kill 100 million of the aliens known as Terminids. Why do this? For “scientific research,” of course. Given that this was a “Major Order,” gamers flocked to the game to try and complete the challenge. The twist, as noted by multiple Redditors, is that those who got into the challenge first thing basically completed the challenge before others could even try and join the fight!

That’s a lot of aliens killed by, potentially, not a lot of gamers. Redditors were stunned by how fast other players got to the 100 million goal and sad that they didn’t have the ability to join in the hunt or do more for the cause. Ironically, this isn’t the biggest “kill goal” that Helldivers 2 players have had to deal with, as the game previously challenged them to kill 2 billion aliens, and they were able to pull that off in a good amount of time, too.

What does this prove? Simply put, it proves that while the player count might not be as high as it was at the game’s launch, there’s still enough to spread the good word about democracy by killing everything that isn’t human. For Super-Earth!