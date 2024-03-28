LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft an Illuminator

Let off a dash of light wherever you are.

Vehicles have landed in LEGO Fortnite, bringing a range of new items to the mode. Although most additions are focused on transportation, the Illuminator has multiple uses. Whether you opt to go on a late night road trip with your friends or find yourself far away from your village as night closes in, you’ll want to craft an Illuminator as a beacon of light in LEGO Fortnite.

Before you can begin lighting up the dark, you need a rare Crafting Bench and to add a Purple Thermal Fish to your inventory. This will unlock the the recipe for the Illuminator, unleashing a new possibility on your world.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Wrench | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Compost Bin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Driver’s Seat | Fortnite: How to get Banana of The Gods | Fortnite: How to get the Hand Cannon | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Midas Drum Gun | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Golden Chickens | Fortnite – Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Rise of Midas Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: How to get the Free Midnight Scythe Pickaxe | Fortnite: All Weapon Bunker Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All Ranked Play Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Warforged Mythic Assault Rifle | Fortnite: How to get the Huntress Mythic DMR | Fortnite: How to get the Harbinger Mythic Submachine Gun | Fortnite: How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite: How to get the Wings of Icarus Mythic |

How to craft an Illuminator in LEGO Fortnite

The items you need to produce an Illuminator are:

5 Purple Thermal Fish

3 Wool Thread

10 Glass

10 Brightcore

Purple Thermal Fish are typically caught in the waters of the desert biome. All you need is a Fishing Rod and to hope that the relevant fish latches on. You can always use a Bait Bucket in an attempt to attract rare fish to your location.

As for Wool Thread, Wool can be obtained from sheep and woven into Wool Threat at a Spinning Wheel. To collect Glass, use a shovel to dig sand from the desert biome and take it to a Metal Smelter to produce Glass.

While you’re embracing the heat of the desert, enter a Lava Cave which is where you will find Brightcores. Simply take out your pickaxe and mine the yellow clumps that are attached to surfaces inside this type of cave.

Once you have an Illuminator in your inventory, all you have to do is equip it. From this point onwards, your character will let off a constant glow, lighting up your surroundings in the dead of night.