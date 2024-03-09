Fortnite: How to get the Warforged Mythic Assault Rifle

Epic Games has moved on from the Underground and transitioned to Myths and Mortals with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. In line with the theme, Greek Gods have moved to the island and rained down their legendary powers, along with a striking loot pool. This includes the Warforged assault rifle and there is a Mythic version to obtain.

The colossal content drop has also introduced major map changes to accommodate the Gods, a new battle pass to work through, and new weapon bunkers to explore.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find the Warforged Mythic assault rifle in Fortnite

There’s a chance that you’ll come across regular rarities of the Warforged assault rifle by looting, but that’s not why you’re here. The Mythic variant is by far the best version of the weapon and the most dominant at medium and long ranges.

To acquire the weapon, you must challenge and defeat the Ares boss who roams around Brawler’s Battleground, directly south of Mount Olympus. It’s important to have versatile weapons on-hand that are loaded with plenty of bullets as Ares has a hefty health bar and will spawn in minions to defend its turf.

Once you’ve defeated Ares, the Warforged assault rifle will drop. However, the boss isn’t all you’ll have to worry about. There’s only one Mythic assault rifle on the island, so a wave of players will contest the spot to try and win the race to add the Mythic to their inventory.

How to use the Warforged Mythic assault rifle

This weapon boasts high damage a raised rate of fire, but possesses strong recoil. Additionally, it’s equipped with the Red Eye Sight, Speed Foregrip, Muzzle Break, and Drum Mag mods. Not only does this combination of attachments deplete some of the recoil, but increases the versatility of the weapon and ensures you have enough bullets to wipe multiple opponents without having to reload.