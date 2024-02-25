LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Compass

The latest LEGO Fortnite patch has added two types of Compass for you to craft. Whether you’ve lost your way in the middle of no man’s land or you just want to see what else lies in the nearby area, a Compass is a useful tool when navigating your world.

The two types of Compass are known as Basic and Survival. Their functions are slightly different, just like the materials needed to craft each one.

How to craft a Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite

As the name suggests, the Basic Compass is simplest version of the item. Equipping it will see a bar appear at the top of your screen which will inform you of which direction you’re heading in.

The ingredients you need to gather to make a Basic Compass are as follows:

1 Wolf Claw

2 Glass

To produce Glass, you must combine Sand with Brightcores which are found inside lava caves at a Metal Smelter. Getting your hands on a Wolf Claw requires you to pull out your best weapon and use it to eliminate the wolves that roam around grassy areas of the map. Take your newly acquired Glass and Wolf Claw to a Crafting Bench to become the proud owner of a Basic Compass.

How to craft a Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite

The Survival Compass is tied to a more complicated recipe, but you’ll get access to more features in exchange for your hard work. The Compass bar at the top of your screen will be updated when you’re using the Advanced version with icons that show you nearby map markers such as caves.

The materials needed for a Survival Compass are:

5 Glass

1 Sand Claw

1 Copper Bar

We already know that a Metal Smelter is needed to craft Glass, but you’ll have to put some extra work into slaying through desert wolves in order to obtain a Sand Claw. For the Copper Bar, Copper and Brightcore must be fused together at a Metal Smelter. Both Copper and Brightcores reside inside lava caves and Copper appears as gold clusters sticking out of the walls.

Now you know how to to craft a Basic and a Survival Compass, you’re ready to freshen up your HUD with useful survival mechanics in LEGO Fortnite.