Fortnite: How to get the Free TMNT Krang Back Bling

Over the years, Fortnite has rolled out an array of crossovers, bringing our favorite TV characters, celebrities, and artists to life in the battle royale. The collaborations aren’t slowing down, as a new one has gone live with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT.) This has seen fresh Mythic weapons join the island, as well as TMNT cosmetics, including a free Krang Back Bling.

Krang is the evil villain from the TMNT franchise. He describes the Earth as his toy and destruction as playtime, finding fun in being evil and causing chaos wherever he goes. The Fortnite Back Bling represents his wicked ways, as Krang has glowing green eyes and sharp teeth on show.

How to get the Krang Back Bling in Fortnite

To unlock the Krang Back Bling, you need to complete six sets of quests which will go live throughout the duration of the event. Here are the names of each phase of quests, along with the date that they’ll release.

Stick to the Shadows quests (available now)

(available now) Gear Up! quests (February 12th)

(February 12th) Cowabunga Clash quests (February 15th)

(February 15th) Give ‘Em Shell quests (February 18th)

(February 18th) Showdown Shred quests (February 21st)

(February 21st) Shellebrate quests (February 24th)

Each set of quests contains five different challenges and completing them will see you earn a Krang Blueprint. By unlocking all six blueprints, the Krang Back Bling will be yours. Progress towards unlocking the Back Bling can be viewed in the dedicated TMNT tab which you can find while in the main lobby screen.

The event will conclude on February 27, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to secure yourself the Krang Back Bling and other TMNT Fortnite cosmetics.