Fortnite: Where to Find the TMNT Lair | Location Guide

Over the years, Fortnite has rolled out an array of crossovers, bringing our favorite TV characters, celebrities, and artists to life in-game. The collaborations aren’t slowing down, as a new one has gone live with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT.) This has seen fresh Mythic weapons join the island, TMNT cosmetics hit the store, and a small, but important map change. The beloved characters have made themselves at home in Fortnite, bringing the TMNT Lair to life in the battle royale.

Below, you’ll find the exact location of the Lair marked on a handy map, as well as how to complete the quest that this location is associated with.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Free TMNT Krang Back Bling | Fortnite: How to get TMNT Weapons | Fortnite: How to get the McLaren 765LT | Rocket Racing | Fortnite: How to get Drift Smoke Colors | Rocket Racing | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Hunting Dagger | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Cheese | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Fertilizer | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bed and Sleep | Fortnite: Where to Find Solid Snake NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the EMP Stealth Camo | Fortnite: All Weapon Changes in Chapter 5 Season 1 | v28.10 Update | Fortnite: How to get the Solid Snake Outfit | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Launch Pad | LEGO Fortnite: How to Break Cactus | LEGO Fortnite: How to Remove Unwanted Villagers | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Knotroot | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Wheels | LEGO Fortnite: How to Fix “Server Lifetime” Reset | Fortnite: How to get the Enforcer Assault Rifle | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Copper Bars | LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist |

TMNT Lair location in Fortnite

The TMNT Lair in Fortnite can be found inside the train tunnel which runs underground. It’s the same place where you’ll find Underground Jonesy, between Snooty Steppes and Pleasant Piazza. Once you’ve entered the tunnel, go through the first door on your left and follow the path to the Lair. You’ll know when you’ve arrived as you’ll be greeted with green goo and a whole lot of pizza.

Keep in mind that this area will be highly contested with many players trying to complete the same task as you. Make sure you’re prepared with enough loot to defend yourself.

Now you know where to find the Turtle Lair, you can loot it and complete the challenge that tasks you with visiting the Lair and then travelling east. To do so, begin heading towards Fencing Fields and continue in that direction until you’ve travelled 500m. This will bank you 300 goo towards the TMNT event and get you closer to earning free cosmetics and blueprints for the Krang Back Bling.