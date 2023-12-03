Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist | Chapter 5 Season 1

After waving goodbye to the extremely popular Fortnite Season OG, Epic Games has now transitioned players to a brand new era of the battle royale with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1. This season is known as Underground and with it comes a brand new map, fresh bosses, new vehicles to take for a spin, and so much more. Speaking of vehicles, a train has joined the island which you can use to quickly travel around the island. Additionally, there’s the option to complete a train heist in Fortnite, granting you some solid loot.

Chapter 5 Season 1 marks the first time a train has featured in the battle royale. However, players have been hopping aboard trains in other titles of the same genre such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to complete a Train Heist in Fortnite

When you’re in the battle bus, open up your map and you’ll be able to see where the train is on the island. Land on the first carriage of the train and you’ll see a large cache. Approach it and use the prompt to hack the chest and a progress bar will begin, telling you how far away the hack is from completing. In the mean time, you can collect loot to protect yourself from enemy players. For quick and easy access to your first weapon, open the loot bag attached to the wall, directly next to the cache.

Once the hack is complete, a range of powerful loot will drop including rare weapons, shields, medkits, and a whole lot of ammo. Essentially, you’ll get one of the strongest possible starts to your match and have all the tools you need to make it to the late game.

If you’re completing the challenge which tasks you with completing a train heist and claiming the floating island capture point, you’re already half way there. The floating island capture point refers to Loot Lake Island which spawns randomly during a match.

When Loot Lake Island is about to appear, an icon will show up on your screen. Since this tends to be a popular area, you’ll have to defend yourself against potential threats. Luckily, you should be able to hold your own with the batch of loot you gained from the Train Heist.

As soon as you’ve stood on the capture point long enough to claim it, the challenge will be marked as complete, awarding you 30,000 XP.