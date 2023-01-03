Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation

Fortnite has numerous ways you can play with your friends, whether that’s through limited-time modes, in creative playlists, or in traditional squads. The battle royale does have split screen, so you can play with a friend on the same console. It released back in Chapter 2 and it has had its fair share of problems, with Epic Games disabling it a handful of times. Thanks to this handy Fortnite guide, you’ll be able to set up split screen and hop into a match with another player without needing a microphone.

Split screen is only available on Xbox and PlayStation. If you’re on PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile, this option is currently unavailable. Also, split screen is limited to duos and squads, meaning these are the only modes you’ll be able to hop into. There is no word on when Epic Games could bring split screen to these devices or bring more game modes to it, but we’ll update you if there are any announcements.

More Fortnite guides

How to play split screen in Fortnite

To set up split screen on your Xbox or PlayStation consoles, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Load up Fortnite on your main account and navigate to the main lobby screen

Turn on a second controller and log in to the second player’s account

Towards the bottom right of your screen, you’ll see an option to allow player 2 to join the lobby. On Xbox, hold the Y button or Triangle button if you’re on PlayStation on the second controller

Both players should then appear in the lobby and you can begin playing

When you’re playing split screen, your screen is cut in half which will put you at a disadvantage. Therefore, when you’re playing split screen, communication is key to improve your awareness. The default settings will split your screen horizontally, but you can change this to vertical. Its worth trying out both options to see which works best for you and your friend.

Notably, if either player disconnects or leaves the match, the game session will end. In addition, you can’t share your inventory while in split screen and both players will have to grab their own loot.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play split screen in Fortnite. You can now jump into the current season as a pair from the comfort of your own couch.