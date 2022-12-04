Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- All Reality Augments and What They Do

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here and Reality Augments are one of the newest features to join the island. Reality Augments are perks that give you certain boosts to help you win a match and earn eliminations. This guide will list every perk available, along with a description of what each one does.

At random points of every battle royale match, you’ll have the opportunity to choose between two Reality Augments. There are currently 22 Reality Augments in the game and they stack up, so the longer you stay alive, the more perks you’ll have. It’s useful to know what each of these perks do to ensure you’re making the best decisions in your future matches.

Every Fortnite Reality Augment and what they do

Here are all the Reality Augments available with the launch of Chapter 4 Season 1:

Gain the ability to deploy your glider Mechanical Archer: Receive an Explosive Bow and Shockwave Bow

Bows draw and reload faster, while you regenerate arrows over time Bloodhound: Enemies that are hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow Shots are marked for a brief amount of time

You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage Chug Gunner: Receive a Chug Cannon

You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open Demolitions Munitions: Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. (Doesn’t include player-built structures)

The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage Forecast: You can always see the next storm circle

You receive a Fishing Rod which can be used to fish anywhere, but you can only fish for Jellyfish Light Fingers: Weapons using light ammo reload faster

Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling Party Time: Gain Balloons over time

Pistols have greatly increased magazine size Rifle Recycle: Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo

Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun Soaring Sprints : Jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting

Vehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health Storm Mark: When the storm changes, ping the area to mark nearby enemies for a short duration

Grants you a rare Tactical Assault Rifle and Combat Shotgun Tricked Out: Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it

That’s everything you need to know about Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you choose wisely, you could end up with some strong combinations.