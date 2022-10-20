Fortnite: Where to Find Supply Llamas | Chapter 3: Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 introduced an array of changes to the battle royale. This season is known as Paradise and Chrome is taking over the island and changing points of interest. Most recently, Fortnitemares 2022 kicked off with the debut of the Howler Claws Mythic weapon, the return of the Cube Monsters, and more. However, some parts of Fortnite haven’t changed and that includes Supply Llamas which you can still find on the island.

Llamas have become a staple in Fortnite and they’re highly recognisable. In previous seasons, Supply Llamas were just loot containers that you could approach and open to get the goods inside. Now, they come to life, so it takes more time and work to get your hands on the loot.

Where to find Supply Llamas in Fortnite

Llamas are a rare, but welcome sight in Fortnite. You aren’t guaranteed to find one because their spawn locations are completely random in every match. If you’re trying to find one, you can grab a car to drive around the island and hope you spot a Supply Llama on your travels.

When you get close to a Supply Llama, they’ll spring to life and begin running away from you. To destroy it, you have to use your weapons to shoot at it until its health bar depletes all the way down to zero. Shooting at the head deals more damage and if the llama is stunned, you can easily box it in to stop it from running away. While you’re shooting the Supply Llama, it will drop a trail of ammunition and shield potions. If you don’t destroy the llama quick enough, it will disappear.

Supply Llamas are a useful resource in Fortnite, so it’s definitely worth taking it down. Once you destroy the llama, it will drop an array of items such as materials, ammo, and weapons. Also, dealing damage to a Supply Llama features in a weekly challenge and completing it rewards you with 20,000 XP.