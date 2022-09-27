Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 3: Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is here and fans have been taken to Paradise. Some mysterious Chrome has started taking over the island and it has unleashed some new powers for you to use, caused various map changes, and more. As always, NPCs have remained in the battle royale and here are their locations in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4.
It’s definitely worth knowing where NPCs are on the map. They can sell you weapons and various useful resources, as well as allow you to challenge them to a duel and recruit them. Also, you will need to know the locations of some NPCs as they feature in weekly quests with XP up for grabs.
Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4
It’s important to note that some NPCs won’t appear in every game. Only one version of Jonesy will be at Fort Jonesy in a match, while you will only encounter either Kit or Meowscles in every match. You can find all the NPCs that are currently on the island at the following locations:
- Beach Bomber: At Coney Crossroads
- Bao Bros: At the Ridgeline Ranger Station west of Coney Crossroads
- Maximillian: By the small fishing shack west of Coney Crossroads
- Blackheart: On the Pirate Ship at Lustrous Lagoon
- Sunbird: At The Temple northeast of Lustrous Lagoon
- Evie: On the Syndicate Shoals island east of Lustrous Lagoon
- Fishstick: At Sleepy Sound
- Sabina: At the house beside the maze to the northwest of Sleepy Sound
- Cryptic: Inside the airship floating above Rave Cave
- Guaco: Inside the restaurant at Greasy Grove
- Kyle: Outside of The Chop Shop northeast of Logjam Junction
- Mancake: At Rocky Reels
- Panther: At the gas station west of Shimmering Shrine
- Rustler: At Shifty Shafts
- Stash’d: Inside the garage at Chonker’s Speedway
- The Underwriter: At Tilted Towers
- Kit: In the woods west of the Reality Tree
- Meowscles: In the woods west of the Reality Tree
- Bunker Jonesy: Fort Jonesy
- Relaxed Fit Jonesy: Fort Jonesy
- Castaway Jonesy: Fort Jonesy
- Jonesy The First: Fort Jonesy
As you can see, NPCs are scattered all over the island, so it’s likely that you will almost always encounter one during a match. Epic Games could always add more NPCs as Chapter 3: Season 4 progresses and we will keep you updated on any new additions.