Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 3: Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is here and fans have been taken to Paradise. Some mysterious Chrome has started taking over the island and it has unleashed some new powers for you to use, caused various map changes, and more. As always, NPCs have remained in the battle royale and here are their locations in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4.

It’s definitely worth knowing where NPCs are on the map. They can sell you weapons and various useful resources, as well as allow you to challenge them to a duel and recruit them. Also, you will need to know the locations of some NPCs as they feature in weekly quests with XP up for grabs.

Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4

It’s important to note that some NPCs won’t appear in every game. Only one version of Jonesy will be at Fort Jonesy in a match, while you will only encounter either Kit or Meowscles in every match. You can find all the NPCs that are currently on the island at the following locations:

Beach Bomber: At Coney Crossroads

At Coney Crossroads Bao Bros: At the Ridgeline Ranger Station west of Coney Crossroads

At the Ridgeline Ranger Station west of Coney Crossroads Maximillian: By the small fishing shack west of Coney Crossroads

By the small fishing shack west of Coney Crossroads Blackheart: On the Pirate Ship at Lustrous Lagoon

On the Pirate Ship at Lustrous Lagoon Sunbird: At The Temple northeast of Lustrous Lagoon

At The Temple northeast of Lustrous Lagoon Evie: On the Syndicate Shoals island east of Lustrous Lagoon

On the Syndicate Shoals island east of Lustrous Lagoon Fishstick: At Sleepy Sound

At Sleepy Sound Sabina: At the house beside the maze to the northwest of Sleepy Sound

At the house beside the maze to the northwest of Sleepy Sound Cryptic: Inside the airship floating above Rave Cave

Inside the airship floating above Rave Cave Guaco: Inside the restaurant at Greasy Grove

Inside the restaurant at Greasy Grove Kyle: Outside of The Chop Shop northeast of Logjam Junction

Outside of The Chop Shop northeast of Logjam Junction Mancake: At Rocky Reels

At Rocky Reels Panther: At the gas station west of Shimmering Shrine

At the gas station west of Shimmering Shrine Rustler: At Shifty Shafts

At Shifty Shafts Stash’d: Inside the garage at Chonker’s Speedway

Inside the garage at Chonker’s Speedway The Underwriter: At Tilted Towers

At Tilted Towers Kit: In the woods west of the Reality Tree

In the woods west of the Reality Tree Meowscles: In the woods west of the Reality Tree

In the woods west of the Reality Tree Bunker Jonesy: Fort Jonesy

Fort Jonesy Relaxed Fit Jonesy: Fort Jonesy

Fort Jonesy Castaway Jonesy: Fort Jonesy

Fort Jonesy Jonesy The First: Fort Jonesy

As you can see, NPCs are scattered all over the island, so it’s likely that you will almost always encounter one during a match. Epic Games could always add more NPCs as Chapter 3: Season 4 progresses and we will keep you updated on any new additions.