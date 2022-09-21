Fortnite: How to Complete Reboot Rally Quests and Unlock Free Rewards

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4, Epic Games has launched Reboot Rally, a revamped version of the Refer-a-Friend scheme. Fortnite’s Reboot Rally features a series of Quests to get through with your friends and in return, you will unlock some free rewards

To take part in Reboot Rally, you need to team up with a friend who hasn’t played Fortnite before, or a friend who has played for less than two hours in the last 30 days. By opening the friends tab, you will see a Reboot Rally section with a list of all your eligible friends.

Fortnite Reboot Rally Quests

To earn points, you and your friends must complete a series of Quests. You can track your points and the rewards you are working towards on the “Quests” page in-game. There are Daily Reboot Rally Quests to complete, on top of the regular Reboot Rally tasks:

Complete 1 Daily Quest with an eligible friend: 10 Points

Complete 3 Daily Quests with an eligible friend: 20 Points

Complete 6 Daily Quests with an eligible friend: 30 Points

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel (1) 50 Points

Complete a Battle Royale match with a friend (1) 10 Points

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (80,000) 5 Points

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (160,000) 5 Points

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (250,000) 5 Points

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (300,000) 5 Points

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (400,000) 5 Points

As you earn points, you will unlock some fiery rewards. Here are all the Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards and how many points you need to collect to obtain them:

Barb-B-Q Emoticon: 50 Points

Freshly Forged Weapon Wrap: 100 Points

Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe: 150 Points

Fiery Descent Glider: 200 Points

Make sure you gather your squad as soon as possible as you only have until October 3 to complete the Fortnite Reboot Rally Quests and grab yourself some rewards.