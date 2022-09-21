PS VR 2 Gets Feature-Filled Trailer, and We Want One

There have been many dreams in the world of video games over the years. The biggest one that we’re still trying to achieve right now is that of truly being immersed in the video game world of our choice, making it seem like we’re right there in order to enjoy it to a higher level. The closest we have come to this asks fans to utilize the VR headsets that have been made by various companies over the past few years, yet even those have limitations. However, with the upcoming PS VR 2, Sony is trying to blur the lines of those limitations by promising you’ll “Feel A New Real” when you strap the headset on. The company is really showing this off in a new trailer.

The trailer itself is basically a features breakdown that’ll help you understand the potential that the PS VR 2 is offering. For example, it details how you’ll be able to put it on and view a deep graphical experience that’ll not just bring the worlds of the games to life, but allow you to experience the smaller details that help make it bountiful. Furthermore, you’ll have a visual field of 110 degrees so that it’ll feel not just like your own eyesight, but give you plenty of detail to experience. It’ll also feature advanced eye-tracking so you can use your eyes to not just look around, but to use them to select features without having to push buttons.

In terms of sound, the headset promises a “realistic soundscape” so that players will be able to hear the sounds of the world from all around them no matter what world they happen to be in while they play. The most impressive features are arguably within the controls because the Sony team promises that you’ll have multiple kinds of sensory feedback and abilities through the handheld controls. This will allow players to both play the game the way they want, but also feel what the game is trying to render, such as feeling the tension in a bowstring as it’s puled back or feeling how a gun would react in your hand as you fire it.

As you’ll see below, the PS VR 2 incorporates plenty of advanced technology. It will be interesting to see how many people snag one on release day.

Could this be the game changer of the VR world? That depends on how well it sells, and the games that it features. Not surprisingly, the trailer focused on the best and brightest titles to use as examples, such as the new Horizon title that’s exclusively for the VR headset. But the long-term lineup of titles, mixed with the potential desire of the people to get the Sony headset, will determine its fate when it arrives next year.

Source: YouTube