Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Comes To PS VR2

Star Wars has already made numerous successful strides into Virtual Reality over the years, from 2020’s Star Wars Squadrons, to the Vader Immortal titles on Oculus and eventually PS VR. Not satisfied with LucasArts keeps pumping out more of them with the most recent release being 2020’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and now it’s coming to PS VR2 in the form of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition. The blog reads “The award-winning VR experience from Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB has been rebuilt to take advantage of many of the enhancements the hardware has to offer, and we’re excited to share what you can expect to see and feel when you escape to Galaxy’s Edge”

Scott Mayer, ILMxLAB Publicity Manager continues on in the blog to discuss numerous pillars of the Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge experience,

The complete experience You’ll begin your story as a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure when you crash land on the planet Batuu following an attack by the Guavian Death Gang. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. As you live out your own unforgettable Star Wars adventure, you will be joined by fan-favorite characters like R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings). You’ll also come face-to-face with new characters like the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson). In the experience, you’ll get to spend a lot of time at Seezelslak’s Cantina with the Azumel bartender, who will take you to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary Tales. Through him, you’ll get to live out the story of the Padawan-turned-Jedi Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza) in “The Temple of Darkness” and “The Sacred Garden.” And, if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a droid, your questions will be answered when you take on a peculiar bounty as the class four assassin droid IG-88 (Rhys Darby) in “The Bounty of Boggs Triff.” Even more immersive Centrally anchored in the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the immersive and epic lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the experience compliments and explores beyond the physical boundaries of the Parks. You’ll run into familiar characters like the owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, Mubo (Matthew Wood), who will get you set up with equipment and items throughout your journey, and the fan-favorite Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse).

ILMxLAB is looking to take full advantage of the potential of the PS VR2 with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition, by leveraging the 3D Audio capabilities of the console, and the depth of the haptic capabilities of the coneols to help players feel even the smallest of tactile sensations through the Sense controllers, and the headset itself.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition releases for PS VR2 in 2023.

