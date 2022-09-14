MultiVersus: Best Reindog Perks | Character Builds Guide

In a game filled with iconic characters like MultiVersus, it is nice to see the developers behind the getting to put their own original character to stand alongside the Warner Bros. finest. Reindog is that unique character, and just like the happy magical dog, MultiVersus as a whole has a unique aspect that makes it stand out from its fellow platform fighters and that would be the Perk System. This system acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. When making a build for any character, including Reindog, it is important to know which perks are the best to use with the character. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Reindog in MultiVersus.

Best Reindog Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Reindog is a Horizontal-type Support character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on helping his teammate with moves that send enemies flying off the side of the stages. With many moves that can cause debuffs and many of those moves being projectiles, we will be looking at perks that keep the adorable animal alive while also improving on these two aspects.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Fire Fluff (Unlocked at Reindog Mastery Level 10)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Make It Rain, Dog! (Unlocked at Reindog Mastery Level 2)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive-Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Unlocked at Reindog Mastery Level 7)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- Fancy Footwork (Unlocked with Perk Training at Reindog Mastery Level 9)

Reindog’s Down-Triangle “Fireball” is a slow-moving projectile that will leave behind a wall of fire that will Ignite an enemy when the ball either hits them or they walk through the fire left on the ground. With the perks that we are going to use in the minor perks section, this is easily the best Signature Perk to use with Reindog since this will make that fire wall left behind by the Fireball even bigger, thus making it easier to Ignite an enemy.

The first minor perk we are going to take a look at is Make It Rain, Dog! This is an Offensive perk that will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase to 25% when stacked with your partner. Reindog has a lot of projectile moves, so this perk can make those abilities even better, like making the previously mentioned “Fireball” projectile move faster. The projectiles that come from “Fireball” can even Ignite enemies while other moves like his Up-Triangle can electrocute enemies that get hit by his crystal trap. Both of these attacks as well as the Fire Fluff Signature Perk will mean that these debuffs are likely going to be incredibly prevalent in a match with Reindog, I would also suggest using the Hit ‘Em While They’re Down Offensive perk, which allows your team to do 5% increased damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state.

Finally, we will look at a perk that will help keep you and your partner alive in the most hectic of situations. Your team receives a 5% increased dodge distance. This is upped to a 10% increased dodge distance. This will make sure that you are about to get away from attacks much easier so that you can keep your distance from an approaching foe.

While these are strong perks to use in a build for Reindog, there are also several others that could work very well with the character if you find yourself wanting to experiment with other options outside the perks above. We will start with the large number of Offensive perks. Static Electricity will cause the next projectile attack to apply shock to an enemy when a player with this perk runs along the ground for 4 consecutive seconds. This time is cut down to 2 seconds if the perk is stacked with your teammate. Since you are going to want as many ways to build debuffs as possible, this can be another way to inflict shock on an enemy. Deadshot will give your team 5% increased damage with projectiles which will go up to 10% damage increase when stacked.

Just as I said with Fancy Footwork, being a Support character means that you are going to want to stay alive so that you can help your teammate so having a few perks that improve your defense can be quite helpful. Kryptonian Skin gives your team a 4% reduced incoming damage. This reduction in damage is raised to 6% when stacked with your teammate. Absorb ‘n’ Go is a Defensive perk that will give your team a 7% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a projectile with that refund going up to 15% when stacked. The Back to Back perk is a perk that will give your team a 6% damage reduction when near an ally with that being increased to a 12% reduced damage when the perk is stacked with your teammate.

Since Reindog has a few special moves that come with cooldowns, a few perks that can decrease the amount of time it takes to get these moves to come back can be a great addition to any build. Coffeezilla. I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge is another perk that can really help with cooldowns since it will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked.

Some of the universally great Utility perks focus on aiding in movement and mobility, so they will be just as much a help to Reindog as any other character. Triple Jump will get you an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked. To help increase movement speed, you might want to consider Speed Force Assist, which will provide you with a 4% base movement speed increase with your team getting an 8% speed boost when equipped by both players.

