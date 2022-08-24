MultiVersus: Best Harley Quinn Perks | Character Builds Guide

Just as she is an extremely popular character outside of the new platform fighter, Harley Quinn is one of the most played characters in MultiVersus. For a character that many players are going to play this character are going to want to understand one of the unique aspects that the game brings to the platform fighter genre: the perk system. This system acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Harley Quinn in MultiVersus.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster

Best Harley Quinn Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Harley is a Vertical-type Assassin character, meaning that she does big and fast damage with her weapons, bit is someone who will take a lot of damage with a moveset that primarily aims to launch opponents upwards to knock enemies off the screen. This will be the core of Harley’s gameplay that we will focus on as we explore the perks that you should use for the character.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Glove Control (Unlocked at Harley Quinn Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Up, Up, and A-Slay (Unlocked at Harley Quinn Mastery Level 1)

Perk Slot 2: Defensive – Slippery Customer (Unlocked at Harley Quinn Mastery Level 7)

Perk Slot 3: Offensive – Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Unlocked with Harley Mastery Level 11)

We will start the build for this guide with the Glove Control Signature Perk. This is a perk that gives you the ability to move and aim her Air Down-Triangle “Boxing Ringer” more precisely. This is a move that can greatly help you with spikes and give you more control over the stage.

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down perk, which allows your team to do 5% increased damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. Harley’s Air Up-Square “Confetti Grenade!” sees her shoot upwards. Hitting your opponent with this move will put the Confetti debuff on them, which will deal increased knockback to that enemy. This is a debuff that can stack up to five times, with the Ignite debuff being applied at a full stack, doing small passive damage to the enemy for a short period of time. Whether it be Confetti of Ignite, these debuffs work very well with Harley as you will usually find yourself applying some sort of debuff to your opponent. The other Offensive perk ties into Harley’s status as a Vertical-type Assassin. The Up, Up, and A-Slay perk also adds some damage to her preferred playstyle as it does extra damage from attacks that will knockback enemies upward. Together, these perks will give you the most bang for your buck as you send enemies to the top of the screen while either affected by Confetti, are Ignited, or have any other debuff that your team has placed on them.

The final perk we are going to discuss is the Defensive perk known as Slippery Customer. If you look at Harley’s movelist, you will notice in her passive section that she, like others in the Assassin class, is described as a glass cannon that can deal a lot of damage but also take a lot of damage. This is why we are going to put in a Defensive perk to ensure that you can have an improved dodge and make sure you take as few hits as possible. The perk will give you and your team 10% longer dodge invulnerability window which is raised to 15% increase when stacked.

While I would say that this is a good build that you can use, let’s take a look of some other perks that are great for Harley Quinn. While I believe that both Up,Up, and A-Slay and Hit ‘Em While They’re Down are fantastic perks for Harley’s movelist and playstyle, there are a few other Offensive perks that you might want to consider choosing in your build. Slippery When Feint is a perk that will give you a 10% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack cancel which is then increased to 20% dodge distance, giving you a good opportunity to extend your combos with attack cancels.

There is also the perk Painted Target which will give you and your partner a 5% increased damage to opponents in hitstun, which then is upped to 10% when stacked. Another strong offensive perk is That’s (Not) All, Folks! perk will pull you back to the main stage after eliminating an opponent when you are at the edge of the arena, thus allowing you to pursue an opponent and have an easier time making your way back to the stage. That’s Flammable Doc! is also a perk that will Ignite an enemy on fire for 1 second if you are able to hit them with a melee attack within 3 seconds of knocking them back with a projectile. This perk will Ignite an enemy on fire for 2 seconds when it is stacked. This can work well with Hit ‘Em While They’re Down and will give you more chances to Ignite your opponent.

While the build shown above doesn’t use any Utility perks, lets take a look at some of the useful perks from the category that can work well with Harley Quinn. The Triple Jump perk can be very strong as it will allow you to pursue an enemy even higher into the air, with the perk giving you the ability to gain an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air while the stack allows you to always have an extra jump. Aerial Acrobat is also a good perk that you can use to control the air space as it will give you 10% increased air acceleration which goes up to 20% increased air acceleration when stacked.

More Multiversus Guides

Arya Stark’s Best Perks | Best Batman Perks | Best LeBron James Perks | Superman’s Best Perks | Perk Training Explained | How to Unlock Every Character | Wonder Woman’s Best Perks | Taz’s Best Perks | Best Tom & Jerry Perks | Best Bugs Bunny Perks | Best Shaggy Perks