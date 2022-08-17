MultiVersus: Best Shaggy Perks | Character Builds Guide

One of the poster boys of the new platform fighter MultiVersus is the Mystery Inc. member Shaggy. A character that is easy to pick up and play, he is very beginner-friendly and can really help you get a feel for the game’s systems and mechanics. One of the unique aspects that the game brings to the platform fighter genre is the perk system, which acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. Just like all the other character’s in the game, players that decide to play as Shaggy will want to know which perks to bring into battle to make the character even stronger. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Shaggy in MultiVersus.

Best Shaggy Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Shaggy is a Hybrid-type Bruiser character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using projectiles as their primary form of offense that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. Shaggy’s main gameplan is found in the air as he has many powerful and useful moves when he finds himself in the air. This along with his Rage mechanic are the center of the playstyle that we will focus on as we build our perk loadout.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: One Last Zoinks (Unlocked at Shaggy Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Lumpy Space Punch (Unlocked at Shaggy Mastery Level 1)

Perk Slot 2: Utility- Last Stand (Unlocked at Shaggy Mastery Level 7)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- Triple Jump/Aerial Acrobat (Unlocked with Perk Training at Shaggy Mastery Level 9)

Shaggy’s go-to signature perk is One Last Zoinks, which will put him immediately into his Rage state when he reaches 100 damage. This Rage state means that his next Special attack is faster and hits harder while also giving him Armor for that attack. Hitting this attack will also apply a massive stack of the Weakened debuff, which makes the opponent affected more susceptible to incoming damage. The Rage being immediately activated when passing the 100 threshold can give you a chance to fight back even when you are so highly damaged and will work in tandem with the next two perks we will discuss.

The first minor perk we are going to take a look at is the Lumpy Space Punch, which will give you 5% increase in damage to melee attacks in the air and a 10% increase in damage when stacked with your teammate. Shaggy has many really powerful attacks in the air, including his Side-Triangle “Chiller Instinct Kick” which is the move shown in the perk icon. Along with his other aerial options, this perk can make you a menace in the sky. The next perk works together with One Last Zoinks as it also requires you to reach 100 damage. Last Stand is a Utility perk that will give you 10% increased damage when you reach 100 damage, with you gaining this buff at 90 damage if you have it stacked. This perk is very straightforward, and with the One Last Zoinks signature and increased damage from Lumpy Space Punch, will allow you to really bring the fight to your opponent even when you are close to death.

Finally, we will look at a perk that will make Shaggy’s already impressive movement even more powerful. This slot will be used for another Utility perk, though you can make a choice between either Triple Jump or Aerial Acrobat, both of which must be acquired through Perk Training. The former is exactly what it says in its name: You will gain an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked. Meanwhile, gives you 10% increased air acceleration with that percentage being increased to 20% when stacked. These perks are very useful since Shaggy has good moves while in the air and is where many players will usually find themselves when playing as the character so perks that enhance his air mobility are definitely massive pluses.

The benefit of Shaggy is that as a very introductory level character (the game even gives you a notification saying that he is a recommended character), he actually has many different perks that work really well with his playstyle. Here we will recommend a few others that you might want to work into your build as you continue to get the hand of the character. One is the Snowball Effect offensive perk. This is a perk that will unlock at level 11 of Shaggy Mastery and will increase the damage against the fighter that has the highest damage by 7% and 15% when stacked. This perk can absolutely steamroll opponents if you can really get ahead of them on the damage percentage. Other great choices include Hit ‘Em While They’re Down, a perk that will provide a 5% increase in damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. Since hitting a special attack while Shaggy is in his Rage mode will immediately make an enemy completely Weakened, this is a perk that can really do some damage along with Last Stand and Lumpy Space Punch. Another strong perk is Painted Target, which will give you a 5% increase in damage and 10% increased damage when stacked when you attack an opponent in hitstun, which is something that many of Shaggy’s moves can do.

My final suggested perk is the offensive perk Percussive Punch Power, a perk that will do 5 % extra damage when you hit a move with horizontal knockback, with that percentage being increased to 10% when stacked. While Shaggy is classified as a Hybrid Bruiser, his Side-Triangle attacks both on the ground and in the air are some of his best moves and do horizontal knockback, so this perk with any combination of the previously mentioned perks will make Shaggy that much stronger!

