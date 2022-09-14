MultiVersus: Best Gizmo Perks | Character Builds Guide

When you are making your character choice in the platform fighter MultiVersus, you are not just tasked with pick which iconic character that you want to bring into battle but also must take a look at the game’s perk system. The perk system is one of the most unique aspects that MultiVersus brings to the genre as it allows you to add to and improve a character with a myriad of different buffs and boosts. This system acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Gizmo in MultiVersus.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster

Best Gizmo Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Gizmo is a Hybrid-type Support character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on helping and buffing his teammate with moves that send enemies both upwards and sideways. As a Support character that uses many different ranged attacks, we are going to build your perks for Gizmo around aiding your team and getting as much as you can from your projectiles.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Power Cuddle (Unlocked at Gizmo Mastery Level 10)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Deadshot (Unlocked at Gizmo Mastery Level 13)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive-Make It Rain, Dog! (Unlocked at Gizmo Mastery Level 4)

Perk Slot 3: Defensive- Back to Back (Unlocked at Gizmo Mastery Level 2)

The fact that Gizmo is a Support character, we are going to look at perks that aid you and your teammate. While I do suggest the Power Cuddle perk in a 2v2 situation, I will also explain the benefit of using the Bounce, Bounce, Boom Signature Perk if you decide to take the Gremlin into a solo battle. Starting with the Power Cuddle, this Signature Perk is tied to Gizmo’s ability to ride his teammate like a backpack by doing his Up-Triangle move “Gizmo-A-Go-Go.” When on your teammate’s back with Power Cuddle, Gizmo’s Charge attacks will charge must faster which is very helpful given that each of Gizmo’s Square moves are charge moves. With the minor perks that we are going to get into, Gizmo players will want to stay in close to their partner to aid them in many ways they can, so having a bonus to the backpack ability is a definite must. If you want to take Gizmo into single fights, however, this is not a perk that will work at all, so I suggest that you instead use the Bounce, Bounce, Boom which will allow Gizmo to instantly detonate his toy car and popcorn moves by using his Down Air Triangle on them.

The first minor perk we are going to take a look at is Deadshot will give your team 5% increased damage with projectiles which will go up to 10% damage increase when stacked. Keeping with the Offensive Perks that we want to use with Gizmo, we are going to put on another projectile-focused perk. Make It Rain, Dog is a perk that will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase to 25% when stacked with your partner. Since just about all of Gizmo’s specials are ranged-based, these perks are great choices for your build as they will make these moves central to his kit even better.

The final perk is a Defensive perk that works great for a team as well as with the Power Cuddle Signature Perk. The Back to Back perk is a perk that will give your team a 6% damage reduction when near an ally with that being increased to a 12% reduced damage when the perk is stacked with your teammate. Similar to Power Cuddle, this is not a perk that will have an effect when you play solo, so I suggest swapping it out for Coffeezilla, a perk that will help with ability cooldowns, which Gizmo has a lot of. Coffeezilla is a perk that provides you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. Almost all of the Normal Square attacks that Gizmo has a cooldown attached to them. Another perk that you could use here is I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge which is a perk that replenishes 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked.

Here we will recommend a few other perk options that you can experiment with when creating your build with Gizmo. To once again focus on his long-range and projectile abilities, some other perks that you could use includes Shirt Cannon Sniper which will provide you and your teammate with 7% increased damage to far away victims and a 15% damage increase when the perk is stacked. If you find yourself staying at a distance from your opponents, this can be a great perk for you to use. Another projectile-based perk is That’s Flammable, Doc! This perk will allow you and your teammate to Ignite an enemy on fire for 1 second if you are able to hit them with a melee attack within 3 seconds of knocking them back with a projectile. This perk will Ignite an enemy on fire for 2 seconds when it is stacked.

As for a Defensive perk to use in a build, ‘Toon Elasticity is a perk that will give players a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity with that reduction being increased to 25% when stacked. Moving into a Utility section of perks, Speed Force Assist will provide you with a 4% base movement speed increase with your team getting an 8% speed boost when equipped by both players. Triple Jump will give your team an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked. Aerial Acrobat, meanwhile, is a perk that gives you a 10% increased air acceleration with that percentage being increased to 20% when stacked. Tasmanian Trigonometry is another perk that can aid you with not getting sent flying off the stage as it will provide you and your teammate with a 15% increased base knockback influence which will be upped to 25% when your ally also equips the perk.

More Multiversus Guides

Arya Stark’s Best Perks | Best Batman Perks | Best LeBron James Perks | Superman’s Best Perks | Perk Training Explained | How to Unlock Every Character | Wonder Woman’s Best Perks | Taz’s Best Perks | Best Tom & Jerry Perks | Best Bugs Bunny Perks | Best Shaggy Perks | Best Harley Quinn Perks | Best Jake the Dog Perks | Best Morty Perks | Best Garnet Perks