MultiVersus: Best Jake the Dog Perks | Character Builds Guide

When you are making your character choice in the platform fighter MultiVersus, you are not just tasked with pick which iconic character that you want to bring into battle but also must take a look at the game’s perk system. The perk system is one of the most unique aspects that MultiVersus brings to the genre as it allows you to add to and improve a character with a myriad of different buffs and boosts. This system acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. Among the many popular characters in the game, one of the most iconic is Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, and while the character’s stretching and morphing abilities make him stand out from the rest of the roster, you will still need to know which perks are good to use with his playstyle. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Jake the Dog in MultiVersus.

Best Jake the Dog Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Jake is a Hybrid-type Bruiser character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using quick and hefty melee damage as their primary form of offense that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. Jake’s primary game plan is found in the air as he has many powerful and useful moves when he finds himself in the air. This is the playstyle that we will focus on as we build our perk loadout.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Sticky (Unlocked at Jake Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Lumpy Space Punch (Unlocked with Perk Training at Jake Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 2: Utility- Triple Jump (Unlocked with Perk Training at Jake Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- Aerial Acrobat (Unlocked with Perk Training at Jake Mastery Level 9)

Of the two Signature Perks that you can choose between with Jake, the Sticky perk is the one that I would suggest that you take because it makes it gives his Up Triangle “Stretchen’ Out” move a bonus as it will cause anyone who touches his stretched out body to be stunned, making Jake a great character for stage control along with being a strong and hard-hitting brawler.

Now looking at the minor perks that you use to build for Jake, we will take a look at an Offensive perk that can really help the character when in a match. The first perk slot that we are going to fill provides players with increased damage to their moves, with the first one being a bonus for certain directional moves while the second being a bonus in the air. This perk can also be switched out for the Lumpy Space Punch, which you get from Perk Training at Level 9 and has a very similar bonus with it also doing 5% bonus damage, but for all moves in the air along with a 10% bonus when the perk is stacked. While Jake is described as Hybrid Bruiser, he is a character that is definitely most comfortable in the air with moves like his Down Air-Triangle “That’s Heavy, Dude” and his Air Down-Square “Where’s My Halfpipe” that are keys in his moveset. Many of Jake’s best moves are found in the air so it’s a great perk to add to your build.

Moving to the next perk that is a great perk for Jake, we will be looking at the Utility section. Just as we discussed with Lumpy Space Punch, Jake has a lot of strong moves when in the air. That is why we are going to use the Triple Jump perk in our The perk is exactly what it says in its name: You will gain an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked, thus allowing you to stay in the air longer and do more damage up there.

As for his third perk, this is kind of a wildcard spot for Jake as there are actually many different perks that can be a bonus for the character’s playstyle. The next section will explore the many other perks that can fill this spot, but to keep in the theme of the build surrounding Jake’s aerial abilities, we will be filling the last perk slot with Aerial Acrobat, which gives you 10% increased air acceleration with that percentage being increased to 20% when stacked. This is a great bonus when pursuing enemies in the air or simply positioning yourself to a spot where you can use some of his moves that require you to be above an enemy like the previously mentioned “That’s Heavy, Dude” and “Where’s My Halfpipe.”

While this is a good build that I have come across, there are actually several different perks that work extremely well with Jake’s playstyle. Percussive Punch Power is the first perk that you will unlock when leveling Jake up, getting access to it at Level 2 and it will give you 5% bonus damage to attacks that do horizontal knockback to enemies with this bonus being upped to a 10% damage increase when stacked. In addition to his downward moves that were discussed above, he has several other moves that do great damage and send enemies sideways, making this a decent perk to use. Armor Crush is another strong Offensive perk that could be helpful since he has several charge moves. This perk will allow you to break through an opponent’s armor with a fully charged move with you able to break through Armor at a 75% charge when stacked. With several charge moves, this could be helpful for you to get when you unlock it with Perk Training.

Moving into the Defensive section, this is the one perk type that I don’t think is the best for Jake, though I would point out a few options that could be helpful in certain situations. First, ‘Toon Elasticity is a perk that you can unlock at Level 4 of Jake and will give players a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity with that reduction being increased to 25% when stacked. This is a decent perk to run with in certain situations but I wouldn’t put much stock in the Defense perks when it comes to Jake when there are many other perks for both Offense and Utility that I believe are simply better.

Finally, looking at Utility perks that could work with Jake include another perk that follows the previous theme of air-based moves. Leg Day Champ will give players a bonus to your jump, giving you a 10% increased jump height which goes up to a 15% increase in height. Coffeezilla, which gives you a 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate, is a perk that doesn’t make a huge difference to Jake’s playstyle but if you are going to rely on using his “Stretchin’ Out” move, which has a cooldown for his long stretch after using it a few times, as well as the Sticky Signature move, can cut down that cooldown time. Tasmanian Trigonometry is another perk that can aid you with not getting sent flying off the stage as it will provide you and your teammate with a 15% increased base knockback influence which will be upped to 25% when your ally also equips the perk.

