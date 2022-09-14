MultiVersus: Best Morty Perks | Character Builds Guide

While he might not appear to be the most elegant fighter, Morty from, of course, Rick and Morty, comes with many different gadgets and moves that compliment his brawling style in the Warner Bros. platform fighter, MultiVersus. Just as Morty has several unique gadgets at his disposal, MultiVersus has a unique feature from other games in the genre: The Perk System. This system allows you to add to and improve a character with a myriad of different buffs and boosts. This system acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. If you decide to pick up and play the character, you will still need to know which perks are good to use with his playstyle. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Morty in MultiVersus.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster

Best Morty Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Morty is a Horizontal-type Bruiser character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using quick and hefty melee damage as their primary form of offense that sends enemies flying off the side of the stages. Morty’s main game plan is one of the more unique in the game as he combines his brawling and his gadgets to deal damage and control the arena This is the playstyle that we will focus on as we build our perk loadout.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Unlocked at Morty Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Utility- Coffeezilla (Unlocked at Morty Mastery Level 13)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive-Painted Target (Unlocked with Perk Training at Morty Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 3: Offensive- Percussive Punch Power (Unlocked with Perk Training at Morty Mastery Level 9)

Morty’s best Signature Perk is I’m More Than Just A Hammer, which takes the ending of Morty’s Side-Square combo where he summons Hammer Morty to swing him and changes it ever so slightly. Instead of summoning Hammer Morty for a single horizontal swing, Morty will now spin around in a circle with the Hammer, creating a slower tornado move similar to Finn’s Backpack spin attack. While much slower than Finn’s similar move, enemies that get trapped in the vortex eat a decent amount of extra damage, which will be even greater as we delve into the other perks of this build.

With the Signature Perk covered, let’s move on to not only one of the best Utility perks in the game but one that is as close as you can get to a necessity for Morty. Coffeezilla will provide you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. Almost all of the Special moves that Morty can do via the Triangle button as well as his Neutral Square have a cooldown attached to it so it is an absolute no-brainer to use this perk.

Moving on to the two Offensive perks in this build, We will start with Painted Target. This is a perk that is tied to hitstun, and Morty has a few different attacks that can inflict a decent amount of hitstun, especially his Side-Square combo that ends with his Hammer Morty attack that is tied to his Signature Perk. Painted Target will have you get an extra 5% increase in damage to enemies that are in hitstun with this perk being stacked giving you a 10% damage increase. The other Offensive perk is tied to Morty’s classification as a Horizontal Bruiser. Percussive Punch Power is a perk that provides Morty with a 5% bonus damage to attacks that do horizontal knockback to enemies with this bonus being upped to a 10% damage increase when stacked. Many of Morty’s moves will send enemies off the stage horizontally, especially the previously mentioned Hammer Morty spin move that you get from the Signature Perk, so this is a much-needed perk in order to get as much damage out of your attacks.

While these are strong perks to use in a build for Morty, there are also several others that could work very well with the character if you find yourself wanting to experiment with other options outside the perks above. We will start with a large number of Offensive perks that also work with this Bruiser character. Wildcat Brawler is a perk that could be used extremely well as it will give you even more of a boost to your melee attacks. This perk will give your team a 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground with the stacking of the perk bringing that percentage to 10% increase to damage. I’ll Take That is an Offensive perk that can work extremely well along with Coffeezilla as it will also cut down on your cooldowns if you use your Side-Triangle “Power of Earth” and Down-Square “Plumbus Time” Which will inflict an enemy with the Weakened status affect. I’ll Take That will give you a 0.25 second refund on ability cooldowns when you hit a debuffed enemy with that refund going to 0.5 second when your team has the perk stacked.

Another strong perk to use if you center your playstyle around these moves that cause Weakened is Hit ‘Em While They’re Down, which gives a 5% increased damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. Make It Rain, Dog! is a perk that will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase of 25% when stacked with your partner. Deadshot will give your team 5% increased damage with projectiles which will go up to 10% damage increase when stacked. These are both strong perks for Morty’s gun that you use with your Neutral and Up Square.

We will now take a look at some other Utility perks that could work with Morty, with the first one being a great bonus to the already fantastic Coffeezilla. This perk is called I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge, which will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. With a character that has so many moves that get put onto cooldown during their usual gameplay, having perks focused on cutting down on waiting for these abilities is a must to make sure you get access to all of your tools as much as possible.

Other great Utility options also include Last Stand, which will give you 10% increased damage when you reach 100 damage, with you gaining this buff at 90 damage if you have it stacked. Given the fact that Morty is a Bruiser, he will often find himself getting into the thick of fights, so as you take damage over time, this perk could help you a lot as your reach that upper damage threshold. To cap it off, Triple Jump, which will get you an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked, is a universally good perk to use in the game.

More Multiversus Guides

Arya Stark’s Best Perks | Best Batman Perks | Best LeBron James Perks | Superman’s Best Perks | Perk Training Explained | How to Unlock Every Character | Wonder Woman’s Best Perks | Taz’s Best Perks | Best Tom & Jerry Perks | Best Bugs Bunny Perks | Best Shaggy Perks | Best Harley Quinn Perks | Best Jake the Dog Perks