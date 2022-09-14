MultiVersus: Best Garnet Perks | Character Builds Guide

The Crystal Gem that is ready to brawl, it is no wonder that Garnet from Steven Universe made her way into the platform fighter MultiVersus. When you go into battle with her, you are going to want to make sure your version of the character is as powerful as they can be, and that is where the game’s collection of different perks come into play. The perk system is one of the most unique aspects that MultiVersus brings to the genre as it allows you to add to and improve a character with a myriad of different buffs and boosts. With One perk being a “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. Navigating this system can be tricky, but I have delved deep to pull out some of the perks that work the best alongside Garnet. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Garnet in MultiVersus.

Best Garnet Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Garnet is a Horizontal-type Bruiser character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using quick and hefty melee damage as their primary form of offense that sends enemies flying off the side of the stages. Garnet has many hard-hitting moves that will beat out many other attacks and send enemies flying, so this aggressive playstyle is what we are going to focus on as we explore perks to use with the character.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Electric Groove (Unlocked at Garnet Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Percussive Punch Power (Unlocked at Garnet Mastery Level 2)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive-Make It Rain, Dog! (Unlocked with Perk Training at Garnet Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- Speed Force Assist (Unlocked at Garnet Mastery Level 12)

The core of Garnet’s gameplay is her Rhythm buff, an ability that can be stacked two times and gives her a speed boost as well as Armor Break to melee attacks at the first and second stack respectively. Rhythm will be the center of our build so this Signature Perk, which applies the Shock effect, which causes damage over time to enemies as well as their teammate if they touch each other, to your opponents as you and your teammate build stacks of Rhythm.

The first minor perk we are going to take a look at is Percussive Punch Power, which gives you and your team 5% extra damage when you hit a move with horizontal knockback, with that percentage being increased to 10% when stacked. This is a very straightforward perk that is a given when it comes to Garnet’s Horizontal Buiser moveset with most of her moves containing some sort of horizontal knockback. The next perk we will look at is one that might not seem like one that would be a Bruiser perk but despite her classification, Garnet’s Side-Triangle “Rocket Punch” ability is one of her best moves. This is a projectile that sees Garnet shooting out a

Moving onto Garnet’s third perk which is a Utility perk known as Speed Force Assist. This perk will provide you with a 4% base movement speed increase with your team getting an 8% speed boost when equipped by both players. This works in tandem with her “Stronger Than You” Neutral Triangle special that gives you a speed boost when you reach a single stack of Rhythm. This ability and perk combo along with the Electric Groove Signature Perk work in tandem to make Garnet a fast and powerful fighter that can get anywhere quickly and deal massive damage as well. With the previously mentioned Offensive perks, this perk will allow you to control just about every part of the stage as you are able to quickly move around, use your ranged moves when you are far away, and quickly close distances and hit hard with your variety of melee options.

Here we will recommend a few other perk options that you can experiment with when creating your build with Garnet as you continue to get the feel for the character. First, we will start with a perk that ties into the Electric tied to the suggested Signature Perk above. Static Electricity will cause the next projectile attack to apply shock to an enemy when a player with this perk runs along the ground for 4 consecutive seconds. This time is cut down to 2 seconds if the perk is stacked with your teammate. Another great Offensive perk that works extremely well with Garnet is Painted Target, which gives you a 5% increase in damage to enemies that are in hitstun with that percentage being upped to 10% increased damage when the perk is stacked with your teammate.

Wildcat Brawler is a perk that could be used extremely well as it will give you even more of a boost to your melee attacks. This perk will give your team a 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground with the stacking of the perk bringing that percentage to 10% increase to damage. Other great choices include Hit ‘Em While They’re Down, a perk that will provide a 5% increase in damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. My final suggested Offensive perk is Lumpy Space Punch, which will give you 5% increase in damage to melee attacks in the air and a 10% increase in damage when stacked with your teammate.

Let’s finish up by looking at some of the Utility perks that can work with Garnet. Coffeezilla will provide you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. All of the Special moves that Garnet has some sort of cooldown, so this perk can be helpful in cutting down on the time it takes you get your moves back. Another perk that can help with this is I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge, which is a perk that replenishes 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. …In a Single Bound is a perk that gives you and your team a 10% increase to both of your jump speed with that number going up to 15% jump speed increase. Triple Jump will give you and your partner an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked. Both of these perks can be extremely helpful with improving Garnet’s already impressive mobility, especially if you keep Speed Force Assist in your build.

