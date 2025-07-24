Itchio Is The Latest Target Of Payment Processors Campaign Vs. NSFW Games

Japan may be the first country to strike back against this situation.

The issue surrounding censorship on Steam has now added a new actor: the indie game storefront itchio.

What Is Itchio?

Founded in 2013, itchio is an open storefront that allows creators to sell and distribute video games, as well as game assets, comics, and music. It’s most famous for its pay-what-you-want model, which allows creators to charge any amount they want for their works – they can even give them away for free.

What Changed In Itchio Today?

Leaf Corcoran, who owns itchio, shared this update today:

We have “deindexed” all adult NSFW content from our browse and search pages. We understand this action is sudden and disruptive, and we are truly sorry for the frustration and confusion caused by this change.

… Due to a game titled No Mercy, which was temporarily available on itch.io before being banned back in April, the organization Collective Shout launched a campaign against Steam and itch.io, directing concerns to our payment processors about the nature of certain content found on both platforms.

This is a time critical moment for itch.io. The situation developed rapidly, and we had to act urgently to protect the platform’s core payment infrastructure. Unfortunately, this meant it was not realistic to provide creators with advance notice before making this change. We know this is not ideal, and we apologize for the abruptness of this change.

Leaf went on to explain itchio will be auditing all content for compliance with their payment processor requirements, and adding new compliance measures.

Why Are Steam and Itchio Doing This?

Both Steam and Itchio named the payment processors. However, PC Gamer explains that Collective Shout, an Australian anti-pornography group, is responsible.

PC Gamer lays out the argument that Collective Shout’s actions go beyond its stated aims to go “against the objectification of women and sexualization of girls in media, advertising, and popular culture.” The group slanders individuals who are critical of their actions, and take a hardline stance on NSFW games.

Most importantly, that hardline stance goes beyond what many countries and regions deem is acceptable or should be censored or banned in their jurisdiction. While other outlets have also reported on this issue, and earlier report by Ana Valens was pulled from Vice, allegedly from pressure from these payment processors as well.

Collective Shout Goes Too Far

Collective Shout may have bitten off more than they can chew, when they claimed a victory that goes beyond the borders of their own home country. The Japanese government has taken notice of these changes and may have already taken action.

Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly member Zenko Kurishita started tweeting about Collective Shout this week. He said this to a fellow Twitter user:

Thank you for sharing the information about Collective Shout. I believe that these escalating movements to restrict expression have the potential to shrink and destroy the global content industry.

The reality of these movements is still largely unknown in Japan, so I would like to inform the Japanese public and also deliver it to the Diet. I would be extremely grateful if you could provide me with any information.

I would also be grateful if you could provide any information from the content industry or from overseas people who are trying to protect freedom of expression who are reading this.

Payment Processors Also Face Consequences

Japan’s FTC also suddenly took action vs. VISA this week, one of the said payment processors. The commission investigated VISA for possible violation of antitrust rules and is forcing the company to change the way they do business in the country.

Twitter user RamblingsNerd argued that this is a direct response to the issue of payment processors and Collective Shout censoring content on Steam, and that Japan’s FTC may also go after JCB next.

Where Will This End?

It’s unclear for now if other countries will follow Japan’s lead in investigating Collective Shout and the payment processors for their actions. But assembly member Kurishita came to the conclusion that these actions undermine the country’s own rules, and also how they do business. Other politicians and even heads of state may also investigate this issue for their respective countries and regions as well.

Unfortunately, this may not simply end with Valve and Itchio taking all these changes back. It is possible that some other unforeseen outcome that has a different set of consequences, could come out of this.