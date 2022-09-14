MultiVersus: Best Steven Universe Perks | Character Builds Guide

Being the titular character of his own cartoon series, it’s no wonder that Steven Universe was included in MultiVersus. Just like all of his fellow roster members, players that decide to play as Steven will need to not only understand his moveset and abilities but also the game’s Perk System if they hope to truly get the most out of the character. This system acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. With a “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play as well as the other minor perks, with each character comes with their own set that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able to share between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature, each character can be highly customizable. While this system can seem daunting, this guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Steven Universe in MultiVersus.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster

Best Steven Universe Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Steven is a Horizontal-type Support character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using projectiles as their primary form of offense that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. Morty’s main game plan is found in the air as he has many powerful and useful moves when he finds himself in the air. This along with his Rage mechanic are the center of the playstyle that we will focus on as we build our perk loadout.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Bounce Bubble (Unlocked at Steven Universe Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Painted Target (Unlocked with Perk Training at Steven Universe Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive- Collateral Damage (Unlocked at Steven Universe Mastery Level 4)

Perk Slot 3: Offensive- Coffeezilla (Unlocked with Perk Training at Steven Universe Mastery Level 9)

In the build that we are going to be focusing on here with Steven, we are going to need a Signature Perk that gives us more hitstun, which is why the Bounce Bubble perk is perfect. This perk will cause enemies to have their hitstun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven’s wall or platform shields. This is going to be central to Steven’s game plan as it can net you some massive damage, with that being increased even more with the minor perks that we are going to include in this build.

Moving on to the two Offensive perks in this build, We will start with Painted Target. This is a perk that gives both you and your team an extra 5% increase in damage to enemies that are in hitstun with this perk being stacked giving you a 10% damage increase. Steven has multiple moves that cause high hitstun, which can be made even higher when used in tandem with the next Offensive perk in our build: Collateral Damage. This perk is tied to wall bounces which is central to Steven’s moves as he can create walls with his Up-Triangle and Side-Triangle moves and thus allowing him to get walls for this perk even on a stage where there are no walls or on ones where a wall was destroyed. This perk will allow your team to deal deals 1 additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floor with that being increased to 2 additional damage when stacked with your teammate. Bouncing off of a way also causes some hitstun, so these two Offensive perks are a great duo to use together.

With the Offensive perks covered, let’s move on to not only one of the best Utility perks in the game but one that is as close as you can get to a necessity for Morty. starting with Coffeezilla. This perk will provide you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. Every single Many of Steven’s moves, specifically the ones that leave behind walls, have cooldowns attached to them. Using Coffeezilla is a great way tocut down on the time you’re waiting to get those moves back.

While being a Support character, Steven is also a Horizontal based character, so using perks that cause Horizontal knockback could help improve his build. This is why I suggest considering both the Offensive perks Percussive Punch Power, which gives you a 5% bonus damage to attacks that do horizontal knockback to enemies with this bonus being upped to a 10% damage increase when stacked, and Lumpy Space Punch, which which will give you 5% increase in damage to melee attacks in the air and a 10% increase in damage when stacked with your teammate. Another Offensive perk that could be useful is Armor Crush which will allow you to break through an opponent’s armor with a fully charged move with you able to break through Armor at a 75% charge when stacked. With several charge moves, this could be helpful in a Steven Universe character build.

As a Support character, it is important that you are able to both provide your teammate with said support through your perks and also stay alive in order to provide gameplay support. With that said, we will also take a look at son Defensive perks that can be a help in both of those regards. ‘Toon Elasticity will give players a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity with that reduction being increased to 25% when stacked. The Back to Back perk is a perk that will give your team a 6% damage reduction when near an ally with that being increased to a 12% reduced damage when the perk is stacked with your teammate.

Finally, we will look at some Utility perks that you can use in a build with Steven. As said previously with Coffeezilla about the need to decrease the time that you are waiting on ability cooldowns, I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge can be a great help when it comes to replenishing these moves quickly. This perk will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. Another important for keeping Steven alive is Tasmanian Trigonometry, which will provide you and your teammate with a 15% increased base knockback influence which will be upped to 25% when your ally also equips the perk. We will finish off with Triple Jump, a great perk for just about any character on the roster. This perk will get you an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked, is a universally good perk to use in the game.

More Multiversus Guides

Arya Stark’s Best Perks | Best Batman Perks | Best LeBron James Perks | Superman’s Best Perks | Perk Training Explained | How to Unlock Every Character | Wonder Woman’s Best Perks | Taz’s Best Perks | Best Tom & Jerry Perks | Best Bugs Bunny Perks | Best Shaggy Perks | Best Harley Quinn Perks | Best Jake the Dog Perks | Best Morty Perks | Best Garnet Perks | Best Gizmo Perks