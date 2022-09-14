MultiVersus: Best Iron Giant Perks | Character Builds Guide

One of the most unique aspects of MultiVersus is the ability to give your character a collection of four perks. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. These perks will give you small bonuses when in battle. Among the many different iconic characters on the roster, the Iron Giant is one of the more unique ones. If you decide to pick up and play the superhero-loving bot, you are going to want to know which perks to bring into battle to give you the leg up on the competition. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Steven Universe in MultiVersus.

Best Iron Giant Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Iron Giant is a Hybrid-type Tank character, meaning that he is a character that can take a lot of damage and is hard to ring out with a move set that has a mix of attacks that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. This along with his Rage mechanic are the center of the playstyle that we will focus on as we build our perk loadout.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Afterburners (Unlocked at Iron Giant Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Wildcat Brawler (Unlocked at Iron Giant Mastery Level 13)

Perk Slot 2: Defensive- Slippery Customer/Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Unlocked at Iron Giant Mastery Level 2/Unlocked with Perk Training at Iron Giant Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- Last Stand (Unlocked with Perk Training at Iron Giant Mastery Level 9)

Iron Giant’s Air Down-Square, “Blast Radius,” is a move that sees the Giant shooting fire out of his rocket shoes, igniting enemies that find themselves inside of the fire. The Signature Perk that we are going to use makes this move even stronger. The perk is known as Afterburners, which will see Iron Giant’s rocket boots ignite the ground and leave behind firewalls. This means that the enemies will find themselves getting ignited even more as they are more likely to hit the leftover firewall on the ground, making this move a great way to control the arena.

Wildcat Brawler is a perk that could be used extremely well as it will give you even more of a boost to your melee attacks. This perk will give your team a 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground with the stacking of the perk bringing that percentage to 10% increase to damage. As for a Defensive perk, I would suggest Slippery Customer, as it will give you and your team a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window and a 15% longer dodge invulnerability window when both you and your partner have it equipped. While this perk is extremely useful, another good option here could also be Hit ‘Em While They’re Down, which allows your team to do 5% increased damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. With Afterburners being able to Ignite your opponents more easily, it is likely that you will be facing opponents that are in a debuff state a lot.

Last Stand, which will give you 10% increased damage when you reach 100 damage, with you gaining this buff at 90 damage if you have it stacked. Given the fact that Iron Giant is a Tank, it is likely that more times than not, he will be reaching that upper percentile before he goes flying. This makes this perk could help you a lot as your reach that upper damage threshold.

While these are strong perks to use in a build for Morty, there are also several others that could work very well with the character if you find yourself wanting to experiment with other options outside the perks above. As said before, Iron Giant has many melee-based attacks, so using any of the attack boost perks like Lumpy Space Punch, Percussive Punch Power, or Up, Up, And A-Slay could be decent choices. While you will find yourself with many brawling moves, Iron Giant’s Rage meter can turn that playstyle on its head. When you fill your Rage meter, you will be able to enter the “Protect Friends” mode, which introduces a lot of new ranged and projectile attacks to the Giant’s arsenal. To get the most out of these ranged attacks you are going to want to use Make It Rain, Dog, a perk that will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase to 25% when stacked with your partner, and Deadshot which give your team 5% increased damage with projectiles which will go up to 10% damage increase when stacked.

There are also many moves for Iron Giant that have cooldowns, especially when you are in “Protect Friends” mode, so having perks that can cut down on those cooldowns will be extremely helpful. Absorb ‘n’ Go is a Defensive perk that will give your team a 7% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a projectile with that refund going up to 15% when stacked. With Iron Giant being so big and a Tank, he will be taking a lot of hits during a round, so perks that give you a bonus after getting hit can be very helpful. Coffeezilla is a Utility perk that provides you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. Another Utility perk that can help with ability cooldowns is I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge, which will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. With a character that has so many moves that get put onto cooldown during their usual gameplay, having perks focused on cutting down on waiting for these abilities is a must to make sure you get access to all of your tools as much as possible.

Other great Utility options also include Retaliation-Ready, which works great with Iron Giant’s Thorn Passive as well as the Static Discharge Signature Ability. This Utility perk gives you and your ally 1 gray health for 3 seconds after knocking an enemy back with a projectile with that being upped to 2 gray health when stacked. The Purest of Motivations is another great perk that can turn the tide of a fight if the right situation arises. Since Iron Giant is a Tank character and, therefore, hard to ring out, this perk can give you the opportunity to hit back fast and hard if your teammate happens to get eliminated. This perk gives your team a 15% damage increase for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out with that damage boost being active for 15 seconds when your teammate uses the perk as well.

To cap it off, a few mobility perks could help make up for some of Iron Giant’s drawbacks as a bulky giant. Triple Jump, which will get you an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked, is a universally good perk to use in the game. Speed Force Assist can also help with Giant’s slow movement as it provides you with a 4% base movement speed increase with your team getting an 8% speed boost when equipped by both players.

