Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets Second Tombs of the Fallen Update

The little surprises just keep on coming with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While the recent Ubisoft Forward event focused predominantly on the future of the series, the current Assassin’s Creed game was also shown a little bit of love. Players were given the news that Viking adventurer Eivor would be getting the final chapter of their story later this year. Now, Ubisoft has teased some more content, this time in the form of the Tombs of the Fallen updates.

For those who might need their memories jogging a bit, the Tombs of the Fallen addition made their way into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla way back last November. They introduced a number of new and previously unexplored locations across the sizeable world map in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Packed with new puzzles to solve and treasures to discover, the Tombs of the Fallen challenges were a welcome addition to Eivor’s considerable log of quests. However, since the first swathe of Tombs were added to the game at the back end of last year, players have yet to see any further hidden cavern locations added to the map.

It looks as though that’s about to change though. In a tweet shared earlier today on the official Assassin’s Creed account, Ubisoft has teased the next iteration of Tombs of the Fallen. According to the tweet, players will be called to adventure once more and will be able to discover hidden secrets from a lost civilization.

Adventure is calling once again! Dive into ancient tombs and unearth buried secrets from a lost civilization…



Tombs of the Fallen Pack 2. Coming soon. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/6Pmzm08XbL — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 21, 2022

Hopefully, the second lot of Tombs of the Fallen will provide players with some answers to the mysteries that came along with the first set. What secrets do the tombs hide and what is their overall purpose? Is it all simply another big treasure hunting session or is there a secret storyline hidden amongst the new locations? We’ll just have to wait and see.

There’s no date provided as to when players can expect to see the new Tombs of the Fallen content, which is referred to as “Pack 2.” However it’s bound to be pretty soon. We know that Eivor’s story will be drawing to a close by the end of this year, so any additional content updates and patches will have to be heading into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the next couple of months.

It’s unclear whether the game will receive ongoing updates after the rollout of “The Last Chapter” expansion yet. However, given that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been pretty much operating as a semi-live-service game for the last two years, it’s hard to imagine that Ubisoft will abandon support for it entirely. Even if they are focusing on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage going forward. Until then, it appears that the team at Ubisoft is putting plenty of content in place to keep Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans busy and happy until the game reaches its natural conclusion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC.

