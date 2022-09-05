New Teaser Builds Hype For Ubisoft Forward

The upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase is almost upon us. The digital event gets underway this Saturday, September 10 and promises a number of exclusive looks at games in progress as well as some due to release. Ahead of the live stream itself, Ubisoft has released a new teaser trailer to further build excitement.

Those eager to watch the Ubisoft Forward stream will need to pencil it into their diaries. The pre-show gets started at 11:35 AM PST/ 2:35 PM EST/ 7:35 PM BST/ 8:35 PM CEST, with the main show kicking off on the hour afterwards. That’s 12 PM PST/ 3 PM EST/ 8 PM BST/ 9 PM CEST. Ubisoft Forward promises to update gamers on a wealth of Ubisoft projects from its teams across the globe. This includes the latest news on the upcoming pirate adventure RPG Skull and Bones, which is being developed at Ubisoft Singapore. In addition, players will also be getting an update on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, plus new details on new in-game content headed to Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800 and The Division 2, amongst other titles. Check out the new teaser trailer right here.

Perhaps most notably though, the showcase will dedicate a significant chunk of its output to the new Assassin’s Creed chapter. Recently revealed as being titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new game in the legendary franchise will apparently take place in Baghdad. The main protagonist is heavily expected to be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character Basim Ibn Ishaq, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. On top of this, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is thought to be releasing in the Spring of next year and will be a return to the core gameplay roots of the series. This should mean more stealth-oriented action, a bigger focus on assassination and a number of other rumoured “back to basics” shifts from Ubisoft.

It’s fair to say that the big reveal of this new direction for the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be a strong focus for many viewers. So, if you’re among those eager to see what’s in store for the series, it’ll be worth tuning into the upcoming Ubisoft Forward to get a proper look at everything coming up in the new game.

Ubisoft has also announced some special Twitch drop rewards for multiple games, that viewers watching the showcase on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel will be eligible for. The full list of freebies up for grabs is as follows.

Watch for 15 minutes to earn the Skull Logo Emblem in Skull and Bones

Watch for 30 minutes to earn the Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Watch for 45 minutes to earn the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

Watch for 60 minutes to earn the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The showcase will also be presented on YouTube and on Ubisoft’s dedicated Ubisoft Forward website. It’ll be made available in multiple languages, including British Sign Language, American Sign Language, German Sign Language, and International Sign Language, as well as with audio descriptions in both English and German.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all the news and updates on Ubisoft’s roster of games as the showcase gets underway on Saturday.

