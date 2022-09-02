New Assassin’s Creed Mirage Details Reported Online

A day is a long time in the world of the gaming rumour mill. Only yesterday did we get an official confirmation from Ubisoft on the title of the next Assassin’s Creed game. Assassin’s Creed Mirage has now been revealed as the next instalment of the popular stealth and assassination adventure franchise. However, the reveal seems to have been prompted ahead of schedule by a number of rumors and leaks, the latest of which shared the game’s name and additional details a few days ago.

Either way, the new game has now been officially outed and Ubisoft has promised more details next weekend. That’s when it’s treating fans to its latest Ubisoft Forward showcase, on September 10. The curse of leaked information seems to be preying heavily on Assassin’s Creed Mirage though, as once again new details have emerged about the title’s potential content. In a tweet shared once again by Rebs Gaming, insider information about the upcoming game has been getting another airing over on French YouTuber j0nathan’s channel. This time there’s nothing too revelatory, but the YouTuber has made a few interesting claims about the direction the new game will take players in.

Additional Assassins Creed Mirage information has been shared by j0nathan (YouTube).

-Baghdad is the only city

-Throwing knives and roof hiding spots

-A lot of NPCs in the streets

-A lot of parkour

-Some slow motion assassinations#AssassinsCreedMirage pic.twitter.com/gkUv1QF1lx — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 2, 2022

The tweet notes that in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players will be able to enjoy a much assassination-focused style of play, which ties in with previous “back to basics” claims that the YouTuber had made about Mirage. In addition, he claims that a couple of previously popular gameplay features will make a return. These include the use of hiding places on rooftops and also the return of throwable knives as an assassination and combat method. Baghdad is also apparently the only playable location in the game, which seems potentially implausible given the size and scale of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but we shall see.

Players will also reportedly have much greater numbers of NPCs on the streets to deal with, which should lend itself well to the stealth-based style of gameplay. More bodies to hide in amongst, for example. Parkour will also be getting a bit more refinement in the new game, according to the new leak. There’ll reportedly be a number of wall-based items such as lanterns to navigate around when climbing, as well as poles for players to hop across to far-off buildings. Lastly, assassinations will be getting some slow-motion camera treatment, with aerial assassinations in particular being given a bit more cinematic focus.

Whether or not any of this is actually accurate, we’ll just have to wait and see. However, given that some of the information this source has leaked recently has turned out to be correct, it may not be too far off the mark. We’ll only really know for sure one way or the other when Ubisoft shows us some official gameplay or a reveal of some sort during its presentation next weekend. Until then, take any and all speculation with a pinch of salt.

Ubisoft Forward takes place on Saturday, September 10. Fans can tune in at 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET/8 PM BST/9 PM CEST on the Ubisoft Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on their official website.

