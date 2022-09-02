After Rocksteady Studios finished up their time with the Batman Arkham games, fans wondered just what would be next. Fortunately, Rocksteady was sticking around a bit longer within the DC Comics universe. Rocksteady Studios unveiled that their next major game release would be based on the Suicide Squad franchise. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is currently in the works and should be available for players to pick up and play within 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, Suicide Squad is based around a specialized task force. This group is responsible for taking on enemies that are deemed too powerful for normal military operations. It’s essentially the last call for when the world needs a hero, even if it’s an expendable one.

As mentioned, Rocksteady Studios was responsible for the Batman Arkham series. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will actually be taking place after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Again, as mentioned earlier, the Suicide Squad is a specialized task force. The comic book, along with the cinematic universe, features a variety of villains taking part in this unit where they are forced into aiding humanity. When it comes to this upcoming video game, we know that the Suicide Squad will consist of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and lastly, King Shark.

What’s The Story About In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

Players are up for quite the challenge. The evil Brainiac has invaded the planet and brainwashed the Justice League leaving only Wonder Woman to escape. With now earth’s mightiest heroes wreaking havoc, it’s up to the Suicide Squad to save the day.

How this story will play out is anyone’s guess right now. However, you can expect to pick up Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League next year. Unfortunately, you will have to jump on the latest platforms in order to play this game. Currently, as it stands right now Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is only slated to launch on the current-generation consoles and PC. This means you’ll need a capable PC, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or the Xbox Series S.

Likewise, since this game does take place after the events of the Batman Arkham franchise, now might be a good time to go back replay those games. There are three mainline Batman Arkham games that Rocksteady has released. Those include Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight.

Although, there is a collection available that includes all three games to pick up and play. Batman: Arkham Collection brings players the definitive edition of the Rockstead trilogy. You can find that collection readily available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Marketplace, and Steam. Otherwise, for now, you can also check out the game trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in the video embedded below.