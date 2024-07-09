XDefiant: Is There Cross-Progression? | Answered

After an abundance of delays, XDefiant finally stormed onto the first person shooter market in May, 2024. There are plenty of factions and maps to master, all based off other Ubisoft franchises, seasonal battle passes to work through, mastery camos, and more. Due to the game being entirely focused on multiplayer, it’s a positive that crossplay is available, too. XDefiant does also have cross-progression and if you want to learn how to use the function, this guide has all the details you need to know to get you up and running.

Cross-progression is a popular feature in many modern multiplayer games. No matter where you play, it allows you to dip and dive between alternate platforms with ease. All you have to do is have the game downloaded wherever you want to play to begin accessing your account.

The action doesn’t stop

XDefiant has automatic cross-progression between all platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.) If already earned in game, you’ll have access to Weapon XP and Battle Pass Boosters, cosmetics, unlocked factions, XCoins, and you’ll also be able to pick up where you left off with your battle pass progress.

When you play XDefiant on a different platform, make sure to log in with your Ubisoft account via Ubisoft Connect. This will ensure all the relevant content is transferred over to the device you’re playing on. If you don’t log in with your Ubisoft account details, you’ll have to create a new account which will start your journey afresh.

There are many benefits to cross-progression. If you got a new console or PC, you can continue playing on your account with all your items, allowing you to retain all you progress. Similarly, you may be temporarily switching platforms if you don’t have access to your primary device, for example.

Now you know all about cross-play in XDefiant, you can battle it out in your favorite modes anytime, anywhere!