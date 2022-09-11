Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets Final DLC This Year

It’s fair to say there were plenty of big announcements made during yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward, especially when it comes to Assassin’s Creed. The big reveal of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage was, of course, one of the major high points. Alongside this came news of a number of other brand new projects within the franchise. However, in amongst all the hype for the future of the series, there was also an important mention of the franchise’s current leading title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Viking-era saga has been operating for the last two years now, with regular content updates and a number of expansions having already hit medieval England. While players have been treated to a multitude of new adventures for Viking assassin Eivor, it looks like the saga of the Viking raider is finally about to come to a close.

It was revealed during yesterday’s Assassin’s Creed showcase that a final story DLC will be heading to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla towards the end of this year. The expansion, suitably titled “The Last Chapter,” was teased with a short trailer depicting some short footage from Eivor’s final adventure. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming DLC right here to get a feel for Eivor’s last storyline.

The Last Chapter is intended as a parting gift to long-term Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans and will see Eivor’s narrative arc wrapped up in what’s hopefully a satisfying conclusion. From the trailer, it looks as though the Viking hero may be bidding farewell to their settlement and heading off in search of new pastures. However, we’ll have to wait and see what exactly the future (or more accurately, the past) has in store for our Viking protagonist.

While there’s no specific date yet for The Last Chapter DLC, it was revealed that players should expect it “in a few months’ time.” It’d make sense for it to come out perhaps in early November, to coincide with the game’s second anniversary. However, until we hear anything official from Ubisoft, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Ubisoft fans have plenty to look forward to. Alongside the newly-revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, three other titles were revealed during yesterday’s event. Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be taking players back to feudal Japan and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe will be reportedly set against the backdrop of the witch-hunting era of the European 16th century. To add to this, the developer also revealed that it’s developing a mobile game set in ancient China, known as Codename Jade. There’s a lot going on, basically, so we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further details on each of these exciting new titles as they come out.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC.

Source