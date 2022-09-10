Assassin’s Creed Mirage Officially Revealed With Epic Trailer

The big draw of today’s Ubisoft Forward event was undoubtedly the specific Assassin’s Creed segment of the show. Most exciting of all, we were finally given the big reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft unveiled the next Assassin’s Creed with a world premiere of the game’s cinematic, in which it’s finally confirmed that we’ll be exploring the origin story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character Basim Ibn Ishaq.

The trailer heads deep into the 9th century and takes place in the dense and sprawling city of Baghdad. In a somewhat Aladdin-like initial sequence, viewers get a good look at Basim’s humble origins as a street thief in a Baghdad marketplace. Interspersed with the action are scenes in which we get a glimpse of how Basim’s life becomes entangled with the Assassin’s order known as the Hidden Ones. It was revealed during the stream discussion that the action in Assassin’s Creed will take place roughly 20 years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and will be a powerful “coming of age” story that’s heavily narrative-driven at heart.

Viewers were also able to meet Basim’s Hidden Ones mentor Roshan, who it was later revealed would be voiced by the Emmy-award-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. You can watch the cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage right here to get a feel for the upcoming adventure right here.

The exciting and intense-looking gameplay will take place primarily in the city of Baghdad and promises to provide players with a densely populated environment to explore. The action itself will have a strong focus on parkour, assassinations and there’ll also be plenty of stealth mechanics. It certainly looks and sounds as though Mirage will have a back-to-basics style when it comes to Assassin’s Creed’s traditional gameplay formula.

The trailer also gives players a glimpse of the Hidden Ones’ ancestral hideout. As can be seen in the clip, players will also have the chance to visit Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed. The game is intended as a heartfelt homage to the original Assassin’s Creed game, as Ubisoft continues to celebrate and reflect on the last 15 years of the iconic franchise.

Alongside the new trailer for Assasin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft also released a longer developer breakdown of the footage. This 14-minute-long clip is presented by the game’s Creative Director, Stephane Boudon, Narrative Director Sarah Beaulieu, and Art Director, Jean-Luc Sala. Check it out right here for a much deeper dive into what’s coming up in Assasin’s Creed Mirage.

It was also revealed that the game will be released in the Spring of 2023, although no specific date was given as to a release window. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

