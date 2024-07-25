Hearthstone Has Received A Brand New Update, Patch Notes

Hearthstone has been a fan favorite for many players, the game is a digital-only, turn-based card game that is 1v1. The player must go against another player choosing a hero that can help them win. The player can choose one of eleven heroes, one that the player deems can help them win. Using various cards that can help gain mana that then can be used to play spells and cards.

Each of these cards can then be used to build an army that can attack the other player’s army or users. The recent update for Hearthstone which was 30.0 launched on July 23rd, 2024 introduced even more cards to the series. The 145-card expansion really helps players find unique and different play styles while also changing some of the card stats to help even out the battlefield for players.

Players are excited to see how the update will affect the gameplay of their cards and decks. Before the update came out it was the last time players could pre-purchase a bundle. Once the update is released players will not be able to pre-purchase this bundle anymore. The full patch notes can be read below or viewed on the official website.

Theorycrafting, Community Days, and More!

Join your favorite content creators as they explore the amenities and enemies of Perils in Paradise before Marin opens its doors to the public. Invited players will be streaming their participation on their own personal streams, so make sure you’re following your favorite Hearthstone creators and tune in when they go live!

NA/LATAM/EMEA players will play on July 17, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (PDT)

APAC players will play on July 18, 2:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. (PDT)

Sottle, Raven, Lorinda, and Edelweiss will return for Theorycasting on July 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PDT)

Core Set Updates

Perils in Paradise promises tons of scenic views, including 6 new Locations that can open early if you meet the right conditions. But building a new resort takes lots of construction—and lots of demolition—so we brought Demolition Renovator back to the free Core Set in Patch 30.0, with plans that she hang around until the regular Core Set rotation at the start of the next Hearthstone year.

Separately, the limited-time inclusion of Genn Greymane and Baku the Mooneater in the Core Set will end with the launch of Perils in Paradise on July 23, so this is your last call to use them in Standard before they return to Wild-only.

In-Game Event: Perils in Paradise

After you arrive at the Marin and get yourself situated, it’s time to get out and see what the resort has to offer! From July 30 to August 20, complete Event Quests to earn Event XP on the special event rewards track. Complete the rewards track to earn 6 Perils in Paradise packs and the Icecream Sai Death Knight Hero Skin.

Battlegrounds Update

Buddies are sticking around a bit longer (until the next Battlegrounds season, in Patch 30.2), so we’re keeping up the fun with a returning Tavern Spell that lets you make even more friends:

Buddy Up

[Tier 5, 3 Gold] Discover a Buddy.

Arena Updates

On July 16, with Patch 30.0, all ongoing Arena runs will end and a new Arena season will begin. To celebrate island-hopping tourism, dual-class Arena returns! During this season, curated draft pool buckets are out, and full expansions are back in. You will still only be offered one Legendary card, as the first card of your draft, and for this season class cards will appear about twice as often as before!

The eligible sets that will make up this Arena card pool are:

Core Set

Festival of Legends

TITANS

Showdown in the Badlands

Whizbang’s Workshop

Perils in Paradise

Hearthstone: Music of the Tavern

The year-long celebration continues with more sounds of the tavern. Hearthstone: Music from the Tavern – Volume 1, live with Patch 30.0! Start your vacation off right with 50 of Hearthstone’s iconic in-game tracks, available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, and Deezer!

Bug Fixes and Game Improvements

[Hearthstone] “Temporary” has now been made into a keyword, meaning “this card will be discarded at the end of your turn.” This is primarily a text-only change that will not change existing card functionality.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Sandbox Scoundrel’s cost reduction effect persisted if the reduced card was Countered.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where a Nostalgic Clown couldn’t ever activate the effect of the Miniaturized Nostalgic Clown (such as, if the Nostalgic Clown was returned to hand and replayed while the Mini was still in hand).

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Galactic Projection Orb could pick itself for the 10-mana spell, but then be blocked from resolving it, resulting in no 10-mana spell going off.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where newly created copies of Floppy Hydra wouldn’t be drawn by Sharp-Eyed Seeker.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Celestial Ink Set was triggered when the enemy played spells.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Wickerclaw’s effect activated when the enemy gained Attack.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Scourge Supplies didn’t function properly with cards that had effects that immediately triggered when drawn.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Magnetic minions given Spell Damage wouldn’t carry the effect over when Magnetized.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where the Immune tooltip was incomplete.

[Hearthstone] Updated the text on Lab Patron and Molten Giant to more accurately reflect their effects.

[Twist] Fixed a bug where Thorim’s hero power could get permanently upgraded.

[Twist] Updated the interaction between Xyrella and Tamsin so that Tamsin’s second life doesn’t block Xyrella from winning if she purifies her shard.

[Battlegrounds] In Duos, the first person in combat (between you or your partner) will no longer always swap each turn. You can still see the upcoming combat order on the scoreboard on the left side.

[Battlegrounds] Fixed a bug where cards like Defiant Shipwright and Whelp Smuggler only triggered once if they got two of the same triggering condition at the same time (such as if you have two copies of Timecap’n Hooktail in play and played a spell).

[Battlegrounds] Fixed a bug where Defiant Shipwright’s effect didn’t trigger if it got its Attack buffed while in the Tavern (on Bob’s side of the board, before you buy it).

[Battlegrounds] Fixed a bug where you could sometimes finish a game in Solo Battlegrounds and then have Duos be selected for your next game.

[Battlegrounds] Fixed a bug where Feisty Freshwater didn’t work with Millhouse Manastorm’s Hero Power.

[Shop] Fixed a bug where in-game Gold purchases were blocked for some players.

[Solo Content] Fixed a bug where Dalaran Heist and Tombs of Terror ignored player deck selection.

[Social] Fixed a bug where some mobile devices would cause crashes when using the in-game chat feature.

[Cosmetics] Fixed bugs with Ulfar and Blood Queen Lana’thel’s Hero Power animations.

Misc. other bug fixed and game improvements.

Hearthstone is avaliable mobile and PC.