Reported Assassin’s Creed Mirage Description Leaks

With Ubisoft Forward mere days away, it seems the internet is aflame with theories about the new Assassin’s Creed game. Or games, if recent reports are to be considered. The biggest draw of the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event will undoubtedly be the Assassin’s Creed showcase, where it’s expected that Ubisoft will officially reveal, amongst other titles, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All that’s been officially confirmed about the game so far is that it is in fact called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We’ve also seen an image that accompanied the official reveal of the game’s name, but other than that, all the community has to go on are a multitude of rumors and suggestions. To add some further fuel to the fire of speculation, industry journalist Tom Henderson has now come out with another piece of reportedly “official” information.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Official Description:



Read: https://t.co/8fWrhER3th — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Henderson shared what he describes as the “Assassin’s Creed Mirage Official Description.” In the linked post, what looks like the game’s PlayStation box description is detailed, although, of course, there’s no guarantee of the accuracy of this. According to Henderson, the official description of Assassin’s Creed Mirage reads as follows.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Reported Description

Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years.

Parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture through the Golden Age of Baghdad.

If you already own the PS4™ version of this game, you can get the PS5™ digital version at no extra cost and you do not need to purchase this product. Owners of a PS4™ disc copy must insert it into the PS5™ every time they want to download or play the PS5™ digital version. PS4™ game disc owners who buy the PS5™ Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5™ version at no extra cost.

Is this another Mirage?

As for the reliability of this information, it’s important to take it with a pinch of salt. While Henderson is often a consistent source of reliable industry information, it’s always most sensible to wait for official word from a game’s developers for what to actually expect. Thankfully at least, there’s not long left to wait until we can find out more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The showcase may throw up a few other exciting reveals, as it’s also been heavily rumored that Ubisoft has a few more Assassin’s Creed games in the works. These include Assassin’s Creed Project Red, which will take players to Japan as rumored earlier, and Assassin’s Creed Project Hexe, which will take place during the witch hunting and trial era of 16th century Europe.

It’s all very exciting either way and we’ll be sure to be tuning in to Ubisoft Forward on Saturday to find out more from Ubisoft itself.

