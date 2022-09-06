Ubisoft Announces Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Showcase

Ubisoft has announced that they will be hosting an Assassin’s Creed showcase on September 10. We can expect this new showcase to give us a look at the franchise’s upcoming projects.

This Assassin’s Creed showcase comes at a tumultuous time for the franchise where on one hand there’s Ubisoft removing access to player-owned DLC and content, but on the other hand there’s leaks for new and exciting games that are on the horizon; not to mention the recent 15th anniversary celebration for the franchise earlier this year.

Learn more about the future of the brand during the Assassin's Creed Showcase, on September 10.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/WbhCr0D89k — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 6, 2022

For instance Assassin’s Creed Mirage which leaked late last month was officially confirmed by Ubisoft at the beginning of September. This game was likely one of the many games that the company was holding back for its upcoming showcase on September 10. This game will feature Basim, a character who made their first appearance in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and has since made appearances in other franchise media such as Assassin’s Creed: The Golden City (a novel), and Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion a free-to-play mobile game.

In a recent interview, Jeff Grubb dropped some names and information that might also finally be given context during the upcoming showcase, including “Project Red” which is the in-house production name for an upcoming Assassin’s Creed title set in Japan.

“I don’t think I said previously that that was called Project Red, but that is definitely the internal project name for that, so to me this feels like, okay, we’re getting some more details about this. Rift is the next [Assassin’s Creed] game that’s coming out, that is the one with Basim, and is going to be that stand-alone one, and then they’re gonna do Infinity, and that’s gonna have Red, Project Red, which is set in Japan, and then a whole other one, which has a really cool setting that I haven’t talked about yet, because I think they’re gonna reveal it next month, and I’m like, it’ll be better, because it’s not something that people have been asking for, but it’s something that could be very cool”. Jeff Grubb

Mr. Grubb mentions a project “Rift” but this could be the in-house production name for the confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While Mirage and Red are the only confirmed upcoming titles, fans have been frantically sharing leaks and speculation in anticipation of the upcoming event. These leaks are unconfirmed and could just be a fantasy created by fans, but other potential titles could include “Project Hexe” in Central Europe, “Project Jade” set in China, and “Project Nexus” a VR title.

Fans wanting the official scoop on upcoming titles will have to wait for the Assassin’s Creed Showcase when it broadcasts live on September 10 at noon PST (that’s 3 p.m. on the east coast).