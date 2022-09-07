Fortnite’s Season 5 Will Squeeze Into The End Of The Year

Epic has revealed the date for the latest season of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 5 will start on the 5th of December, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0cQp5ZHrAm — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 7, 2022

Writer Tom Henderson has revealed that Chapter 3, Season 5 will be dropping December 5, 2022. Please note that Tom is not an official employee of Epic Games.

Fortnite‘s Seasons are 90 day events with package several in-game events and content. The game’s most ardent fans may find the most value in the Live Events, which move forward the now considerably expanded in-game storyline. Also included are Limited Time Modes, or LTMs. These are playlists that add a particular twist to the gameplay, sometimes to fit in with a Season theme. And then there is Battle Pass.

Fortnite‘s Battle Pass is a feature that offers 100 unique rewards that you can earn if you can level up within the game 100 times in the duration of the season. And nowadays if you get far enough, you can keep earning rewards past the 100th level. While a free version of the Battle Pass exists, the real action is in the paid Battle Pass, which offers a considerably larger amount of rewards, essentially placing paid players on a considerable advantage above free players.

Of course, this announcement comes far in advance of Chapter 3, Season 4, which is set to arrive anytime after September 18, 2022, the end of Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic has officially announced that this coming season will add Sprays, AKA, graffiti. Story wise, a comet has dropped on the island, with shards becoming new points of interest in the map. If you find yourself in its craters, you can pick up glowing rocks and change your gravity level.

Unofficially, the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to include Spider-Gwen and possibly Miles Morales, as well as a new version of the Hulkbuster and a Meowscles skin. There is even speculation that Brie Larson will be following Dwayne Johnson’s lead playing The Foundation, as she voices the mysterious, possibly untrustworthy, The Paradigm.

In terms of storyline, Fortnite is currently dealing with the revelation of The Seven, a new faction of seven members pledged to rescue Zero Point from the faction called the Imagined Order, known as IO for short. The Foundation, a member of The Seven, decided to rescue Jonesy from IO and is actively recruiting Loopers to help in the fight against them. The Foundation claims if they can defeat IO and liberate Zero Point, they can all escape the loop. However, to accomplish this goal, they will have to reassemble The Seven, and that includes The Paradigm. The other members of The Seven no longer trust The Paradigm, but they will apparently need her assistance to finish their mission of liberating Zero Point.

But you can forget all of that if you want and just jump in for the intellectual proertly crossovers and playing with your friends. Whether you play Fortnite for fun, or for the story, there’s a lot to look forward to until the end of 2022.

Source: Twitter