Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Nexus War Cinematic Trailer Released; New Marvel Characters Announced

Epic Games have announced season four for Fortnite Chapter 2 and it’s going to be an epic one for sure! The latest cinematic trailer for season four brings us an introduction of whats going on in the world of Fortnite, and if you’ve been away for a while, you’re going to be in for a shock.

The upcoming season seems to be a big war, titled the Nexu War, in which Fortnite and Marvel characters will crossover. In the trailer, we see never before seen Marvel characters how up into the Fortnite world such as Wolverine, Storm, Iron Man, Rocket and Groot, and so many more.This will definitely be a season that will be remembered; plus the overarching story seems to be pretty interesting as well!

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Nexus War down below:

Trailer description:

The war to save Reality starts now. Discover how the Heroes and Villains of Marvel ended up on the Island. The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality.

In related news, Epic Games has released another trailer for season four of Fortnite Chapter 2, but this time around it was a battle pass trailer.

This upcoming season for Fortnite is going to be an epic one as we have a ton of Marvel and Fortnite characters crossing over, and what seems to be a bigger foe at large incoming. Make sure to check out the latest battle pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 right here!

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 is out now.

